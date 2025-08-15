3 things to watch when Raiders host 49ers in preseason game

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said his starters would get extended playing time in Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders Pete Carroll, left, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan chat before a joint practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Aug 14, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) gets ready to put on his helmet during the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) takes a snap from guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs past head coach Pete Carroll, left, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan chat before a joint practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Aug 14, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug 13, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders Pete Carroll, left, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan chat before a joint practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Aug 14, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Coach Pete Carroll said everyone on his roster is “live” when the Raiders host the 49ers on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

That raises the possibility of his starters getting on the field for the second preseason game. If so, it could be a good indicator of where the Raiders stand three weeks before the season opener at New England.

Here are three things to focus on in Saturday’s game:

1. Starters’ playing time

Carroll hinted last week that his starters would get extended playing time. But that was before the Raiders hosted the 49ers for a joint practice Thursday that lasted 2½ hours.

The long, physical practice in intense heat could change Carroll’s thought process on his starters. On the other hand, the game probably will be the final dress rehearsal before the season opener. Chances are most of the Raiders’ key players won’t play in the preseason finale Aug. 23 at Arizona.

It makes sense for the Raiders to get their starting offense at least one quarter together. They still need to make a decision on the center and right guard competition, where Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa are competing.

Also, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and the offensive line need to continue to build chemistry, and new quarterback Geno Smith needs to strengthen his connection with pass catchers Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker, Dont’e Thornton, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Mayer and Jack Bech.

That comes with playing time. Carroll strongly suggested that would be the case for his first-stringers.

2. Can offensive line get a push?

Don’t expect offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to dip too deep into his bag of plays. He doesn’t want to tip his hand before the regular season starts.

Rather than scheming up ways to free up Jeanty, the Raiders have to beat the 49ers up front. Specifically in the interior, where Meredith and guards Dylan Parham and Powers-Johnson must prove they can move people around.

There’s nothing exotic about getting a hat on someone and winning individual battles, which is something the Raiders struggled doing in their first preseason game against the Seahawks.

That needs to change against the 49ers. There is plenty of time to come up with deceptive plays that can help create space for the running backs. On Saturday, the Raiders need to show they can impose their will when needed.

3. Better tackling?

Carroll did not mince words when he said the tackling “stunk” against the Seahawks. Much like the offensive line’s struggles getting a push in Seattle, the tackling issues had little to do with scheme or plan and everything to do with execution.

Early on, it was a slew of poor pursuit angles, run fits and failures to secure the edge. It left too many Raiders out of position to make tackles.

Carroll and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham stressed fundamentals and technique this week in practice, and they hope it leads to better results in the basics of defense.

Doing so will come down to linebackers Devin White, Germaine Pratt and Elandon Roberts being in the proper position and doing a better job wrapping up ball carriers, and the young cornerbacks being more efficient at the edge in run support.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: 49ers at Raiders

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Fox

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -4½; total 41