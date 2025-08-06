4 things to follow when the Raiders open the preseason in Seattle

The Raiders’ preseason opener Thursday against the Seahawks presents a significant opportunity for coach Pete Carroll to gain a better understanding of his team.

SEATTLE — The Raiders’ preseason opener against the Seahawks on Thursday is much more than a homecoming for coach Pete Carroll, who spent 14 memorable seasons in Seattle.

Or for new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who turned his career around during his five seasons in Seattle and established himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Nostalgia aside, the game presents a significant opportunity for Carroll and his staff to gain a better understanding of their team and for younger players to establish their case for starting roles and roster spots.

Here are four things to focus on in the game:

1. Offensive starters

Carroll left open the possibility of his starters playing by saying everyone on the roster is “live.”

It makes sense. The Raiders are starting from scratch with a new offensive scheme under new coordinator Chip Kelly, Smith, a new center in Jordan Meredith, and running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Dont’e Thornton on target for starting roles as rookies.

Also, the Raiders will have just one joint practice with another team — Aug. 14 against the 49ers — so the first two preseason games provide a great opportunity for the offense to strengthen its chemistry and continue to learn Kelly’s scheme.

That includes gauging the progress of Thornton, fellow rookie receiver Jack Bech and veteran receiver Tre Tucker. As the game develops, rookie offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, rookie receiver Tommy Mellott and rookie quarterback Cam Miller will have a chance to show their growth.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said most of his starters won’t play.

2. Gauging offensive line

Another reason to play the offensive starters is the competition at right guard between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa, and how either fits alongside Meredith at center.

Powers-Johnson began camp as the prohibitive starter at center, but the coaching staff is intrigued by Meredith’s potential at that position. Meredith played guard his first three seasons with the Raiders, but at 6 feet, 2 inches and 302 pounds, the Raiders believe he profiles better at center.

Powers-Johnson remains the favorite to win the starting job at right guard, but Thursday could go a long way toward solidifying that plan.

3. Young cornerbacks

Rookie Darien Porter is on the fast track at one perimeter cornerback spot, but the preseason could be crucial for his development. The same is true for second-year cornerback Decamerion Richardson, competing with Porter for a starting role.

Porter converted from wide receiver to cornerback three years into his college career at Iowa State and didn’t become a starter until last season. The Raiders understood the learning curve, but his size (6-3) and speed (4.3 40) make him an ideal fit in Carroll’s defense. They believe he can contribute immediately.

Thursday is a perfect opportunity for the Raiders to see if Porter and Richardson are truly in line to contribute.

Other cornerbacks pushing for roles include JT Woods, Darnay Holmes, Kyu Blu Kelly and Greedy Vance.

4. Defensive line progress

If Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce play, it won’t be for long.

The Raiders are still getting a handle on third-year lineman Tyree Wilson, who has flashed legitimate improvement during training camp and is in line for a rotational role as an edge and interior pass rusher. Pushing Wilson’s development could mean playing him against the Seahawks.

Young defensive linemen Jonah Laulu, JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway should get ample playing time. Laulu is a projected starter, while rookies Pegues and Hemingway are under consideration for rotational roles.

Up next

Who: Raiders at Seahawks

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: Fox

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -4½; total 37½