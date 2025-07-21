4 things to watch when Raiders start training camp this week

From the health of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, to quarterback Geno Smith and his young receivers, the Raiders have plenty of questions to answer in training camp.

Raiders Christian Wilkins (94), center, looks on as teammates run a drill as he continues to rehab from an injury during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) speaks to the media during Raiders OTA practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) prepares to throw during an NFL football mandatory minicamp practice at the team's headquarters on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cornerback Eric Stokes answers a question during his initial interview with the press at the Raiders Headquarters on Wednesday, March 14, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders center back Darien Porter (26) goes through a drill during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs with the ball during an NFL mandatory football minicamp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, center, watches the team play from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll watches as players stretch during the 2025 rookie mini camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders open their first training camp under coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday at their Henderson practice facility. Here are four things to watch during camp:

1. Health check

The Raiders were dealt a blow in the offseason when prized defensive tackle Christian Wilkins suffered a setback to his surgically repaired foot. It knocked him out of organized team activity practices and minicamp, and he will start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

There is optimism within the organization that Wilkins will return this season. The question is when and if he will be cleared to resume practice during camp. His availability is one of the biggest questions facing the Raiders.

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who missed last season after suffering a knee injury days before the season opener, was showing considerable progress toward the end of offseason workouts. He was not cleared to participate in full practices, so his status to open camp remains a question.

Koonce and Wilkins are two key components of the line, expected to be the strength of the defense.

2. How quickly can the offense jell?

The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, who played for Carroll in Seattle, on the eve of free agency. His presence improves the quarterback room, one of the worst in the NFL last season.

The key is how quickly Smith and a host of new offensive players, including rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, can learn coordinator Chip Kelly’s offense. A slew of issues contributed to the Raiders’ four-win 2024 season, including a sluggish offense that ranked near the bottom of nearly every key category.

To turn that around, Smith and the offense need to come together quickly during camp.

3. Cornerback battle

The Raiders are rolling with a young, unproven cornerback room that could feature three new starters. The lack of action in adding to that group after OTAs suggests Carroll and general manager John Spytek were pleased with what they saw.

But now comes the real test. The pads will soon come on for the first time, and the physicality will get ratcheted up a few notches. The Raiders then will get a much better idea of the viability of rookie Darien Porter and veteran Eric Stokes, who got the bulk of the first-team snaps during OTAs, and whether they are ready to assume starting roles.

Young cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson will also get a chance to state their case, either as starters or rotational players.

4. Wide receiver rotation

Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are the only players with significant experience among the wide receivers. Beyond those two, it’s rookies Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton, Tommy Mellott, a handful of undrafted free agents and journeymen such as Alex Bauchman and Kyle Philips.

Thornton and Bech were standouts during camp. But how quickly can they prove they can be reliable NFL players?

Tucker took a big step forward in his second season in 2024 with 47 catches for 539 yards, and with better quarterback play, his numbers could increase. The Raiders could field a rotational group of receivers alongside Meyers, with down, distance and situation dictating who is on the field.

Camp will go a long way toward determining what those roles look like and who earns the coaching staff’s trust.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.