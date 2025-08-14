49ers’ George Kittle to Raiders: ‘Let Maxx Crosby be Maxx Crosby’

Raiders TE ready for breakout year: ‘It’s time for me to do some things’

49ers tight end George Kittle had some interesting observations about the Raiders’ defense after Thursday’s joint practice at the Henderson facility.

“They’re flying around and celebrating each other,” Kittle said. “That’s a Pete Carroll team. That’s what they do. I like the vibe here. Let Maxx Crosby be Maxx Crosby, and they’re going to have a great year.”

It was all going so well until the end.

Kittle appeared to be referencing at least one play when the Raiders had aligned Crosby directly over him in a four-point stance early in a team session, an alignment he claims led to a large gain in the run game for the 49ers.

“I’m not the defensive coordinator for the Raiders, but Maxx Crosby in a four-point stance at six-technique takes a lot of pressure off me and (right tackle Colton McKivitz), where I can just run through his outside shoulder and McKivitz can just eat it up at the second level,” Kittle said. “I’ll take that any day of the week.”

Crosby still provided a stiff challenge to the 49ers’ offense when he was in his typical spot on the edge with one hand in the ground.

“When you get to go against Maxx Crosby, you have to take advantage of those reps, because if you’re going against guys who are premier at what they do, it will make the rest of the season easier when you’re going against guys that might not be as good as them,” Kittle said.

“Your technique has to be so perfect on every snap because he’s fast enough to make you miss, jukes people out, and he’s physical enough to go through your face. So you really have to be under control and really dialed in with your technique. Otherwise, he’s going to make your life not very fun.”

