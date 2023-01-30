42°F
Raiders

4th Raiders player added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2023 - 10:40 am
 
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) watches his punt during the second half of an NFL game against the D ...
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) watches his punt during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A Sunday victory by a division rival got another Raiders player into the Pro Bowl.

Punter AJ Cole will take the place of Kansas City’s Tommy Townsend on the AFC roster for Sunday’s event at Allegiant Stadium.

Townsend and the Chiefs will instead be preparing for the Super Bowl after they defeated Cincinnati 23-20 on Sunday.

It’s the second consecutive Pro Bowl selection for Cole, who also made the roster last season when he was a first-team All Pro.

He averaged a net of 43.8 yards per punt this season and recorded just one touchback while hitting 26 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Cole joins receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive end Maxx Crosby as Raiders selections to the AFC roster.

The event will take place at noon.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy of Las Vegas St ...
Raiders adding more suites at Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

The Raiders’ plan to add additional suites at Allegiant Stadium is part of the team’s commitment to keeping the over two-year-old facility among the best in the world.

