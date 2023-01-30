4th Raiders player added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Sunday’s victory by the Chiefs propelled punter AJ Cole into Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium, joining Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby.

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) watches his punt during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A Sunday victory by a division rival got another Raiders player into the Pro Bowl.

Punter AJ Cole will take the place of Kansas City’s Tommy Townsend on the AFC roster for Sunday’s event at Allegiant Stadium.

Townsend and the Chiefs will instead be preparing for the Super Bowl after they defeated Cincinnati 23-20 on Sunday.

It’s the second consecutive Pro Bowl selection for Cole, who also made the roster last season when he was a first-team All Pro.

He averaged a net of 43.8 yards per punt this season and recorded just one touchback while hitting 26 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Cole joins receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive end Maxx Crosby as Raiders selections to the AFC roster.

The event will take place at noon.

