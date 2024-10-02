5 possible trade destinations for Raiders’ Davante Adams

The Raiders and star wide receiver Davante Adams appear headed for a divorce before long. Here are five teams that make sense as potential trade destinations.

Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signal players on the field against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders and Davante Adams seem to be headed their separate ways.

The star wide receiver told the team he prefers to be traded, which means the key question is where Adams ends up next. The answer depends on which clubs are interested, which have enough cap space to make a move and which ones the 32-year-old would accept as a destination.

Adams, who missed the Raiders’ last game with a hamstring injury, has a $13.5 million cap hit the rest of this season. His cap hit is $44.1 million in 2025 and $45.1 million in 2026, though his salary is not guaranteed in either of those years. That means Adams could be a rental for any team that acquires him, or he could be a logical candidate for a restructured contract.

Here are some potential landing spots for the six-time Pro Bowler:

New York Jets

The Jets have more than $17 million in cap space, so they can make a deal happen. They should also be motivated to do so given quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an incredible connection with Adams when the two played in Green Bay together.

The Jets should have enough draft capital to satisfy the Raiders if they choose to use it. They have all their 2025 draft picks, as well as extra selections in the third and sixth rounds.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills were interested in Adams before last year’s trade deadline, but they were turned away.

Their need for a No. 1 wide receiver hasn’t diminished, however. Especially with the team looking like a Super Bowl contender again behind quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills have just over $3 million in cap space, but they could restructure a few deals to create room if they wanted to acquire Adams.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders wouldn’t have come to mind as a possible destination for Adams three months ago.

Their 3-1 start has changed everything. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick in April’s draft, looks poised to power the team to contention right away.

Washington is more than $26 million under the salary cap, so it would have no problem fitting Adams onto its roster.

Dallas Cowboys

Yes, the Cowboys have a No. 1 wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb. But Lamb doesn’t have much help at the moment, so Adams would make Dallas’ offense much more complete.

The Cowboys have just over $25 million in cap space, so they have the ability to make a move.

Kansas City Chiefs

This would drive Raiders fans insane. It would also be understandable if the team refused to deal Adams to one of its AFC West rivals.

But the Chiefs could use another wide receiver. Rashee Rice suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Chargers, and Marquise Brown underwent surgery for a shoulder injury in September. Kansas City could make an offer too good for the Raiders to refuse.

The Chiefs would need to make some moves to create enough cap space to add Adams. They have just over $3 million in space as things stand.

