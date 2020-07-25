5 questions as the Raiders enter training camp

Reps at quarterback, the rookies on offense, the new set of linebackers are all questions the Raiders will be looking to answer in training camp.

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) caries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

One of the most bizarre offseasons in NFL history is finally coming to an end as teams return to their facilities and prepare to actually take the field for training camp.

It’s one of the first signs of light at the end of the tunnel after the devastating coronavirus pandemic left the 2020 season in serious doubt.

Some questions, however, still remain.

Here are five regarding the Raiders to which we may soon have some answers:

1. What kind of condition are the players in?

This will be the No. 1 question for every team in the league heading into training camp. This isn’t the dark ages of professional football where players would join their teams needing to work themselves into shape.

The league is mostly filled with finely tuned athletes who are in shape year-round. When they aren’t, teams and training staffs get the opportunity to check in on them several times during the summer to monitor their progress.

Not this year. Facilities have been closed and there were no organized team activities (OTAs).

The Raiders, like many teams, were conducting informal group workouts at local parks to help get on the same page. But there’s only so much you can do in that format.

2. How will the Raiders use their rookie offensive tools?

Henry Ruggs enters his first training camp as one of the fastest players in the league. Lynn Bowden is the kind of offensive weapon head coach Jon Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson have been dreaming about putting to use in this offense. Training camp will provide the first glimpse at exactly how they plan to do that.

Ruggs will of course be seen as a deep threat on the outside, but expect to see plenty of screens and short passes to put the ball in his hand and allow him to make plays. Bowden is expected to line up in the backfield and serve in a reserve role to star running back Josh Jacobs.

But Olson and Gruden also know Bowden can play receiver, line up in a wildcat and even throw the ball after seeing how successful he was filling in at quarterback in his final season at Kentucky.

The offense should be far more dynamic with what the rookies can bring to the table, including the physicality Bryan Edwards brings at receiver.

3. How will the defense utilize its suddenly potent linebacking corps?

Linebacker may have been the weakest position group on the team last season, particularly after the suspension of Vontaze Burfict. That should change after the Raiders made a heavy investment in free agency.

Cory Littleton brings elite coverage skills, an area that has been a disaster for this team the last few years. Nick Kwiatkoski is more of a run-stuffer who can really get to the quarterback.

There were times last year when it looked like defensive coordinator Paul Guenther didn’t trust any of his linebackers to even be on the field. Now he should be able to fully open up his defensive playbook. Rookie Tanner Muse, a demon on special teams, provides another athletic option.

4. How will reps be divided at QB?

Forget whatever narrative you may have heard about the quarterback competition being open. It’s not. Derek Carr is the starting quarterback for at least the start of the season. It’s his job to lose.

But it will be interesting to monitor exactly how the reps are divided between Carr and Marcus Mariota, who Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock were intrigued enough by that they made him one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the league.

5. Will someone be able to make a splash?

Many fans celebrated or at least had a pithy comment or two when the league announced there would be no preseason games this year. Undrafted rookies and players on the roster bubble weren’t among that group.

While starters and sure bets to make the team make little more than a cameo appearance, those games are the chance for the rest of the players to make their mark and show what they can do in competitive situations.

Even those who don’t make the team get to put their work on film for the rest of the teams around the league to see. Those opportunities are gone and with less reps available at practice, it will be harder than ever for a long shot to make the roster.

