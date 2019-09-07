5 Raiders players to watch on defense in 2019

The old adage says: Defense wins games. To get into the win column more often in 2019, the Raiders have made several moves on the defense side of the ball to improve the team.

Five Raiders to watch on defense in 2019

The old adage says: Defense wins games. To get into the win column more often in 2019, the Raiders have made several moves on the defensive side of the ball to improve the team.

In 2018, the Raiders were 26th overall in the NFL in defense. The team was last in the NFL in sacking opposing quarterbacks. Their defense allowed an average of 140.6 rushing yards a game and an average 240.8 yards a game through the air.

Now with a younger defense led by two first-round draft picks, the Silver and Black will look to begin rebuilding their defense.

The Review-Journal’s Heidi Fang gives you five defensive players to watch in the 2019 season. Make sure to check out the other videos in this series: “Five Offensive Players to Watch,” the “Top 5 Acquisitions” and the “Top 5 Opponents the Raiders have to face this season.”

Check out the video above.

