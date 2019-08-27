5 Raiders to watch on offense in 2019

With Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock attempting to steer the team into a winning season, the Review-Journal’s Heidi Fang takes a look at five players that can help propel the team toward that goal.

Five Raiders to Watch on Offense in 2019 (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a look at five players who could help kickstart the Raiders offense in the 2019 season.

After finishing the 2018 season last in the AFC West with a record of 4-12, the team is pushing hard to propel their 2019 record into a winning one.

There certainly is room for improvement after the Raiders’ offense finished 25th overall in rushing and receiving yards, and 18th overall in passing yards, while posting an average of 18.1 points per game according to statistics on NFL.com

This is the first of several videos that will preview the Silver and Black’s upcoming season.

Check out the video above.

