5 things to know about Klint Kubiak, the Raiders’ head coach-to-be

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, right, while warming up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Klint Kubiak, a hot commodity in the head coach market, is poised to land with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the current Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator unable to be officially announced until after the Super Bowl, now is the perfect time to learn more about Raiders’ fifth head coach in the last five years.

Here are five interesting things to know about the soon-to-be head coach:

1. Football family tree

Kubiak is the eldest son of former Houston Texans and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, who has three sons —Klint, Klay, and Klein — all of whom have pursued careers in football.

Klay is the offensive coordinator of the 49ers, and Klein is a scout for the Dallas Cowboys.

Gary Kubiak, who has four Super Bowl rings, reportedly gave one to each son. He also gave Klint his first NFL break in 2016, hiring him as a Broncos offensive assistant.

2. NFL dreams

Despite having football coaching in his DNA, Kubiak didn’t dream of calling plays.

He was a safety at Colorado State from 2005-09, serving as a senior captain for the Mountain West team. He drew an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game but didn’t make it to the NFL.

3. Long resume

At 38 years old, Kubiak’s resume spans over a decade. He’ll lead the Seahawks against the New England Patriots in his first Super Bowl as an offensive play-caller but his third overall.

With 16 seasons of football experience, including his collegiate stops at Texas A&M and Kansas, Seattle marked Kubiak’s fifth destination in the past five years. He previously worked for the New Orleans Saints (offensive coordinator, 2024), San Francisco 49ers (passing game coordinator, 2023), Broncos (passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, 2022) and Minnesota Vikings (offensive coordinator, 2021).

4. Player’s coach

Kubiak led an offensive overhaul in Seattle that likely wouldn’t have been possible without his people skills.

“Guys love him,” Seahawks wideout Cooper Kupp said. “You want to play for guys like Klint.”

As the Raiders acquired quarterback Geno Smith from Seattle, Kubiak helped develop subsequent offseason signee Sam Darnold for the Seahawks.

With Kubiak’s help, Darnold became one of the league’s best passers, recording 4,048 yards in the regular season (fifth in the NFL) and 25 touchdowns.

Kubiak’s adjustments aided multiple players. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is now the favorite to win Offensive Player of the year after leading the league with 1,793 receiving yards. Running back Kenneth Walker had his second 1,000-yard season of his career, while backup Zach Charbonnet had a career-high 730 yards.

All told, Kubiak lifted the Seahawks offense from a No. 18 rank in NFL scoring in 2024 (22.1 points per game) to No. 3 in a single season (28.4 points per game in 2025).

5. Shanahan influence

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is often referenced as one of the most important influences on Kubiak’s career.

In addition Kubiak being what San Francsco general manager John Lynch described as “a sponge” around Shanahan en route to the 2024 Super Bowl, Kubiak and Shanahan go way back.

Shanahan was once babysitting Kubiak and got so annoyed with him that he hung him from a doorknob by his underwear.

“I’ve heard that story from so many people, it’s probably true,” Kubiak told the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I don’t remember it, but I’m not going to refute it.”

