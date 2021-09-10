A fan’s guide for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium

This year, to allow fans to attend games and ditch their masks, only fans vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed in Allegiant Stadium.

With fans allowed to attend Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium this season, the facility itself will be as big of an attraction as the play on the field.

The $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium was completed last year but stood empty for Raiders home games because of COVID-19 precautions.

The crowd noise will be music to team owner Mark Davis’ ears. He also skipped home games last season, after promising he wouldn’t attend games at the team’s new home as long as fans couldn’t either.

All involved got a small taste of how that will be during the Raiders’ sole preseason home game Aug. 14. The announced crowd of 50,101 brought life into the stadium that wasn’t there last season. Davis expects that to ramp up more with the projected sellout for the regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” Davis said, “and the exciting part is I get to go. An NFL regular-season game is definitely different. We’ll see if we’re ready.”

For Raiders fans, here’s what you need to know as you prepare to attend a game at Allegiant Stadium.

Parking

Fans can choose to drive and park at one of the several Raiders controlled lots, both around the stadium and offsite. Those lots allow a Raider Nation staple, tailgating. So if fans want to partake in the festivities, they should arrive early. Parking lots open four hours before kickoff.

A total of 6,000 parking spots in the area, including the majority of the 2,700 surrounding the stadium, allow tailgating.

MGM Resort properties Mandalay Bay, Delano, Luxor and New York-New York also offer game-day parking. Parking passes are available for purchase ahead of time on the gaming giant’s website.

Most stadium traffic will be on Russell Road, with related congestion on Interstate 15 off-ramps in both directions. Traffic mainly builds about an hour before a large event at the stadium.

If driving and sitting in traffic isn’t for you, fans can let others get them to Allegiant Stadium.

Game Day Express

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada offers its Game Day Express bus service for Raiders home games. Fans can be transported to and from the stadium from five valley locations.

The locations are Green Valley Ranch hotel, Red Rock Resort, Boulder Station, Santa Fe Station and The M Resort.

Trips are $2 each way and are set to be available ahead of time on the RideRTC app.

Airport shuttle

For those flying into Las Vegas, a shuttle from McCarran International Airport will be available on game days. One-way and round-trip tickets are available only at the airport at the AWG Ambassador Booth.

The shuttle, which is $40 for one way and $80 for round trip, will be at Terminal 1, door No. 11 outside baggage claim.

A return shuttle will run immediately after the game until an hour and a half after the final whistle. That shuttle can be picked up at the East VIP entrance of the stadium.

Taxi/General drop off

Stadium-goers can also be dropped off by taxi or by friends and family members at the designated drop-off point located on Diablo Drive and Procyon Street. From that point, a gated walking path only open on event days will lead fans to the stadium. Treasure Island’s game shuttle service also drops off and picks up fans in this area.

Ride hailing

Ride-hailing services are also a popular mode of transportation for stadium events. The main ride-hailing lot is located just north of the stadium on Dean Martin Drive near the Hacienda Avenue Bridge. Drivers can access the area by Taking Tropicana Avenue to Dean Martin.

Proof of vaccination

Those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enjoy the game without wearing a mask. Anyone who is partially vaccinated will be allowed to attend but must do so wearing a mask. The same goes for fans 2 to 11 years old, who aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccine.

Stadium staff will verify vaccination status by either scanning a QR code on a fan’s smartphone via the Clear Health Pass app, provided the person enters personal information and vaccination card information.

Fans who don’t have a smartphone, are under 13, are partially vaccinated or have a foreign vaccination card can bring their paper vaccine card and a government-issued identification card for verification, a government or medical service provider PDF or photocopy of their vaccine card or a digital vaccination card.

Any fan who isn’t vaccinated can get the process started on-site on game days; a vaccination area will be set up in a parking lot of Allegiant Stadium. Fans will be able to enter the stadium the same day they receive their first shot, with a mask requirement.

Cashless facility

Allegiant Stadium is the first major venue to open completely cashless. Credit and debit cards are accepted forms of payment, as is Apple Pay or Google Pay on smartphones.

If a fan shows up at the stadium with only cash, there are several kiosks throughout the stadium where they can convert cash into a prepaid debit card. That card can be used anywhere credit cards are accepted.

Concessions

Here are a few of the food choices in the stadium:

BBQ Mexicana (Section 122 an 314); Rollin Smoke BBQ (Section 124); Capriotti’s (Section 220); Pizza Rock (section 342, Twitch Lounge and Modelo Cantina); Evel Pies (Section 316); Ferraro’s (Section 327); FukuBurger (Section 128).

The choices are numerous from chicken wings and hamburgers to lobster tail and sushi.

Drink options also are plentiful, whether someone is looking for water or soda or something stronger such as beer, wine or a cocktail.

Concessions are located throughout the stadium, making the walking distance minimal for those hungry or thirsty or both.

Gluten-free choices can be found at: Tastes of the Nation (Section 120 and 141), The Gridiron (Sections 203, 247, 325, and 340), Twitch Lounge (Section C131-C137), BBQ Mexicana, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ and Capriotti’s.

Tastes of the Nation, The Gridiron and BBQ Mexicana also offer vegan options, and vegetarians can find items at those three concession stands as well as Rollin’ Smoke, Capriotti’s, Pizza Rock, Evel Pies, Ferraro’s, Twitch Lounge (Sections C131 – C137), Our Haus (Section 224) and Boomtown Burgers (Section 312).

What’s not allowed inside

Before fans attempt to make their way inside the stadium, they should be aware of the items that are banned inside.

Large bags, weapons, projectiles, outside food and beverages, strollers and laptops are not allowed. Sticks, drones, commercial audio devices, nonservice dogs and noise-maker fireworks are also prohibited.

Clear bags, fanny packs, 1-gallon freezer bags and clutches not larger than 4.4 inches by 6.5 inches are permitted. There are multiple bag check areas located across the street from the stadium if one needs to check in a bag larger than allowed.

Bag check carries a $20 nonrefundable fee. Bags must be picked up within an hour following a game.

Raider Image Store

Fans looking for the latest Derek Carr or Darren Waller jersey or any other kind of Raiders item can find them inside the stadium. At 18,500 square feet, there is plenty of room to roam. The store isn’t open just on game days; it’s available every day.

Coors Light Landing

The Coors Light Landing surrounding the Al Davis Memorial Torch is a must-see for all in attendance. Fans can grab a drink at the bar at the base of the torch, while taking in the views of the Las Vegas Strip through the massive lanai doors. The torch is among the largest 3-D printed items in the world and is awaiting official recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Wall of Fame

Although the late Al Davis’ famous quote, “The greatness of the Raiders lies in their future,” is still often used by the organization, the past is equally as important.

Celebrating the rich history of the team, the stadium features the Raiders’ Wall of Fame. Located on the 200 level. Each member of the Silver and Black enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame have massive versions of their name and number along a wall. The wall was a popular photo spot for fans during their preseason game.

Wynn Field Club

If you want the true Las Vegas nightclub experience at a game, the 11,000-square-foot Wynn Field club will do just that. Located in the north end zone, fans can get VIP admission to the space for $750,which includes admission to the game.

Table reservations with bottle service are also available for varying prices, which give fans some of the best views of the game. Tables can fit up to 10 guests.

Art walk

There are various forms of artwork donning the stadium’s interior walls. Take a stroll around various concourses in the stadium to see everything from photos of the stadium being built, Las Vegas- and Raiders-themed paintings and more await fans at games.

Review-Journal reporter Mark Anderson contributed to this report. Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.