A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs: ‘It’s time to ball’

No one is more excited about the return of Josh Jacobs than Raiders receiver Davante Adams.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aside from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, there isn’t another Raider who stands to benefit more from the return of star running back Josh Jacobs than wide receiver Davante Adams.

So yes, Adams is ecstatic that Jacobs is back in the Raiders fold after Jacobs and the club ended their lengthy contract dispute on Saturday. Jacobs will be back on the practice field this week and is expected to play in the season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 10.

“I’m excited about it,” Adams said. “I know he’s definitely excited. He got all of the business side out of that way and now it’s time to ball.”

Adams and Jacobs formed a powerful one-two pass-catching and running combination in their first year together last season. Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and Jacobs added a career-high 1,653 yards rushing and 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Adams is eager to re-introduce the Jacobs element into the Raiders’ attack in time for the season opener.

“Obviously, he’s a key and vital part of this offense and so having him around is gonna bring more confidence to the team,” Adams said. “And I know he’s been working too, so he’ll be ready to get it. So we’re definitely all excited.”

The veteran wide receiver isn’t worried that Jacobs will only get six practices under his belt before playing in a game.

“At the end of the day we’re not practicing live, anyway, so obviously he would probably feel better having more,” Adams said. “But I mean when you’re that type of player and you lock in that way, and it’s not like he’s coming to a new team, he knows the scheme. It’s just getting re-familiar with everything.”

While Jacobs might have to knock some rust off initially, Adams believes getting him back at this stage creates an ideal runway for Jacobs to eventually return to peak level.

“We’ve got plenty of time to keep working with him,” Adams said. “He’s gonna hit that book hard and do what he has to do in practice to make sure he’s ready.”

