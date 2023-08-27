A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’

Raiders stars Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs formed a powerful one-two pass-catching and running combination in their first year together last season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aside from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, there isn’t another Raider who stands to benefit more from the return of star running back Josh Jacobs than wide receiver Davante Adams.

So, yes, Adams is ecstatic that Jacobs is back in the Raiders’ fold after he and the club ended their lengthy contract dispute Saturday. Jacobs will be back on the practice field this week and is expected to play in the season opener Sept. 10 at Denver.

“I’m excited about it,” Adams said. “I know he’s definitely excited. He got all of the business side out of the way and now it’s time to ball.”

Adams and Jacobs formed a powerful one-two pass-catching and running combination in their first year together last season. Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards, and Jacobs had a career-high 1,653 yards rushing and 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Adams is eager to reintroduce the Jacobs element into the Raiders’ attack in time for the season opener.

“Obviously, he’s a key and vital part of this offense, and so having him around is going to bring more confidence to the team,” Adams said. “And I know he’s been working, too, so he’ll be ready to get it.”

The veteran wide receiver isn’t worried that Jacobs will practice only six times before playing in a game.

“At the end of the day, we’re not practicing live anyway, so obviously he would probably feel better having more,” Adams said. “But when you’re that type of player and you lock in that way, and it’s not like he’s coming to a new team, he knows the scheme. It’s just getting refamiliar with everything.”

While Jacobs might have to knock some rust off, Adams believes getting him back at this stage creates an ideal runway for Jacobs to eventually return to peak level.

“We’ve got plenty of time to keep working with him,” Adams said. “He’s going to hit that book hard and do what he has to do in practice to make sure he’s ready.”

