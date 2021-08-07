A list of Raiders in Pro Football Hall of Fame

A quick look at the Raiders in the Hall of Fame who spent the majority of their career in Silver and Black, including 2021 inductees Charles Woodson and Tom Flores.

Former Oakland Raiders player and coach Art Shell is shown in a ceremony for former quarterback Ken Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Shown in an undated photo is George Blanda, quarterback and place kicker for the Oakland Raiders football team. (AP Photo)

This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows Pro football hall of famer Willie Brown before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Former Oakland Raiders player Jim Otto is shown on the field at O.co Coliseum before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Former Oakland Raiders player Fred Biletnikoff before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1970, file photo, Gene UpShaw poses when he was playing left guard for the Oakland Raiders. (AP Photo/File)

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks stretches during an exercise period at a Raiders practice session in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 18, 1984, as the team prepares for Sunday's Super Bowl XVIII match with the Washington Redskins. (AP Photo)

FILE - Los Angeles Raiders' owner Al Davis speaks to the media after a Federal Court jury ruled in favor of the team and the Los Angeles Coliseum in an antitrust suit against the National Football League, in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, April 14, 1983, file photo. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Cornerback Mike Haynes (22) of the Los Angeles Raiders dives to grab the football fumbled by Curt Warner, left, of the Seattle Seahawks Nov. 29, 1988, during the fourth quarter of their night game in Seattle. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)

Dave Casper of the Oakland Raiders is shown, 1978. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, Howie Long speaks during an interview at the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII media center n New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Former Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen is shown during a Hall of Fame ceremony for former punter Ray Guy during halftime of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2006, file photo, former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Former Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy waves during a ceremony honoring his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, during halftime of an NFL game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gestures while speaking at a ceremony honoring his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009, file photo, former Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler waits before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Raiders in Oakland, Calif. The only thing missing when Stabler is inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 6, 2016, will be Stabler himself. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Tom Flores, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, receives his gold jacket during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Charles Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, receives his gold jacket during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Raiders in the Hall of Fame

(Honorees who spent the majority of their careers with the Raiders)

Name, Position, Inducted

Jim Otto, C, 1980 — He spent his entire 15-year career with the Raiders and was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary team in 2019. Otto was named All-AFL in each of his first 10 seasons and won an AFL championship with the Raiders in 1967.

George Blanda, QB/K, 1981 — He played 26 seasons of professional football, the most in history. Blanda retired as the all-time leading scorer and played under legendary coaches Bear Bryant, George Halas, Sammy Baugh and John Madden.

Willie Brown, CB, 1984 – He won three Super Bowls with the Raiders and stayed with the organization until his death in 2019. Brown spent a decade as a defensive backs coach and served as director of staff development for a quarter century after a career that saw him named to the NFL’s All-Time team.

Gene Upshaw, G, 1987 — He spent his entire 15-year career with the Raiders, winning two Super Bowls and appearing in six Pro Bowls. Upshaw went on to serve as executive director of the NFLPA.

Fred Biletnikoff, WR, 1988 — A Super Bowl MVP and four-time Pro Bowler, he is a member of both the Pro and College Football Halls of Fame. Biletnikoff had a then-record 10 straight seasons with at least 40 catches and had the award for best college receiver named after him.

Art Shell, T, 1989 — He played in 24 playoff games and was named to eight Pro Bowls in a career that saw him ranked as one of the 100 greatest players of all-time. He did two stints as head coach of the Raiders and was the first Black head coach in the sport’s modern era.

Ted Hendricks, LB, 1990 — The first Guatemalan-born player in the NFL, he won four Super Bowls and was named to both the 1970s and 1980s All-Decade teams. He blocked 25 kicks in his career and is another member of both the College and Pro Halls of Fame.

Al Davis, Owner, 1992 — As coach, general manager and eventually owner, his name is synonymous with the Raiders. His son Mark still owns the team and was instrumental in securing the Raiders a new home in Las Vegas.

Mike Haynes, CB, 1997 – Also enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, Haynes was named Defensive Rookie of the year in 1976 and Defensive Player of the year eight years later. He won a Super Bowl and was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary team.

Howie Long, DE, 2000 — Spent his entire career with the Raiders. Made eight Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl.

Dave Casper, TE, 2002 — He played his first seven seasons in Oakland before returning to the organization for his final season in Los Angeles. Casper was involved in two of the most famous plays in franchise history, “The Ghost to the Post” and “The Holy Roller.”

Marcus Allen, RB, 2003 — One of the greatest goal-line backs in league history, Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Raiders. He was the first NFL player to surpass 10,000 yards on the ground and 5,000 receiving yards and is the only player to win a Heisman Trophy, NCAA national championship and a Super Bowl while earning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors. He’s also in the College Football Hall of Fame.

John Madden, Coach, 2006 — The franchise’s all-time winningest coach, Madden never had a losing season and ranks second in league history in winning percentage. He went on to find even more fame as a broadcaster and eventually lent his name to the most popular football video game franchise in history.

Ray Guy, P, 2014 — Spent his entire career with the Raiders, winning three Super Bowls and playing in seven Pro Bowls while earning six First-Team All-Pro nods. He was the first punter and second pure kicker to be inducted.

Tim Brown, WR, 2015 — The Heisman Trophy winner from Notre Dame spent 16 years with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles and made nine Pro Bowls. After leaving the Raiders in 2004, Brown signed with Tampa Bay where his former coach Jon Gruden was in charge.

Ken Stabler, QB, 2016 — “Snake” led Raiders to their first Super Bowl title and was named to four Pro Bowls. He was the MVP in 1974 and won a national championship at Alabama.

Tom Flores, QB/Coach. 2021 — The first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl and the first Mexican starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, Flores joined Mike Ditka as the only two coaches to win Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach. Flores was part of three Super Bowl titles with the Raiders.

He and Mike Ditka are the only two people in National Football League history to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach, and head coach (Flores won Super Bowl IV as a player for the Chiefs, Super Bowl XI as an assistant coach of the Raiders, and Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII as head coach of the Raiders). Flores was also the first Mexican starting quarterback and the first minority head coach in professional football history to win a Super Bowl. Although it may not be officially sourced, Flores is also noted as the only head coach to win a Super Bowl with the same team in two cities in Oakland (1980) and Los Angeles (1983).[1]

Charles Woodson, DB, 2021 — A first-ballot Hall of Famer who is also one of the great players ever to play college football history. Woodson spent two stints with the Raiders and finished his career tied for most defensive touchdowns in NFL history.

