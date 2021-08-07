A list of Raiders in Pro Football Hall of Fame
A quick look at the Raiders in the Hall of Fame who spent the majority of their career in Silver and Black, including 2021 inductees Charles Woodson and Tom Flores.
Raiders in the Hall of Fame
(Honorees who spent the majority of their careers with the Raiders)
Name, Position, Inducted
Jim Otto, C, 1980 — He spent his entire 15-year career with the Raiders and was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary team in 2019. Otto was named All-AFL in each of his first 10 seasons and won an AFL championship with the Raiders in 1967.
George Blanda, QB/K, 1981 — He played 26 seasons of professional football, the most in history. Blanda retired as the all-time leading scorer and played under legendary coaches Bear Bryant, George Halas, Sammy Baugh and John Madden.
Willie Brown, CB, 1984 – He won three Super Bowls with the Raiders and stayed with the organization until his death in 2019. Brown spent a decade as a defensive backs coach and served as director of staff development for a quarter century after a career that saw him named to the NFL’s All-Time team.
Gene Upshaw, G, 1987 — He spent his entire 15-year career with the Raiders, winning two Super Bowls and appearing in six Pro Bowls. Upshaw went on to serve as executive director of the NFLPA.
Fred Biletnikoff, WR, 1988 — A Super Bowl MVP and four-time Pro Bowler, he is a member of both the Pro and College Football Halls of Fame. Biletnikoff had a then-record 10 straight seasons with at least 40 catches and had the award for best college receiver named after him.
Art Shell, T, 1989 — He played in 24 playoff games and was named to eight Pro Bowls in a career that saw him ranked as one of the 100 greatest players of all-time. He did two stints as head coach of the Raiders and was the first Black head coach in the sport’s modern era.
Ted Hendricks, LB, 1990 — The first Guatemalan-born player in the NFL, he won four Super Bowls and was named to both the 1970s and 1980s All-Decade teams. He blocked 25 kicks in his career and is another member of both the College and Pro Halls of Fame.
Al Davis, Owner, 1992 — As coach, general manager and eventually owner, his name is synonymous with the Raiders. His son Mark still owns the team and was instrumental in securing the Raiders a new home in Las Vegas.
Mike Haynes, CB, 1997 – Also enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, Haynes was named Defensive Rookie of the year in 1976 and Defensive Player of the year eight years later. He won a Super Bowl and was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary team.
Howie Long, DE, 2000 — Spent his entire career with the Raiders. Made eight Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl.
Dave Casper, TE, 2002 — He played his first seven seasons in Oakland before returning to the organization for his final season in Los Angeles. Casper was involved in two of the most famous plays in franchise history, “The Ghost to the Post” and “The Holy Roller.”
Marcus Allen, RB, 2003 — One of the greatest goal-line backs in league history, Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Raiders. He was the first NFL player to surpass 10,000 yards on the ground and 5,000 receiving yards and is the only player to win a Heisman Trophy, NCAA national championship and a Super Bowl while earning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors. He’s also in the College Football Hall of Fame.
John Madden, Coach, 2006 — The franchise’s all-time winningest coach, Madden never had a losing season and ranks second in league history in winning percentage. He went on to find even more fame as a broadcaster and eventually lent his name to the most popular football video game franchise in history.
Ray Guy, P, 2014 — Spent his entire career with the Raiders, winning three Super Bowls and playing in seven Pro Bowls while earning six First-Team All-Pro nods. He was the first punter and second pure kicker to be inducted.
Tim Brown, WR, 2015 — The Heisman Trophy winner from Notre Dame spent 16 years with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles and made nine Pro Bowls. After leaving the Raiders in 2004, Brown signed with Tampa Bay where his former coach Jon Gruden was in charge.
Ken Stabler, QB, 2016 — “Snake” led Raiders to their first Super Bowl title and was named to four Pro Bowls. He was the MVP in 1974 and won a national championship at Alabama.
Tom Flores, QB/Coach. 2021 — The first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl and the first Mexican starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, Flores joined Mike Ditka as the only two coaches to win Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach. Flores was part of three Super Bowl titles with the Raiders.
He and Mike Ditka are the only two people in National Football League history to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach, and head coach (Flores won Super Bowl IV as a player for the Chiefs, Super Bowl XI as an assistant coach of the Raiders, and Super Bowl XV and Super Bowl XVIII as head coach of the Raiders). Flores was also the first Mexican starting quarterback and the first minority head coach in professional football history to win a Super Bowl. Although it may not be officially sourced, Flores is also noted as the only head coach to win a Super Bowl with the same team in two cities in Oakland (1980) and Los Angeles (1983).[1]
Charles Woodson, DB, 2021 — A first-ballot Hall of Famer who is also one of the great players ever to play college football history. Woodson spent two stints with the Raiders and finished his career tied for most defensive touchdowns in NFL history.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.