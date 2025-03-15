A look at the Raiders’ defense after 1st week of free agency

The Raiders lost several key defensive players in the first week of free agency, but signed their replacements and will look to the NFL draft for more help.

The Raiders solved their most pressing need when they traded for quarterback Geno Smith, but otherwise spent most of the first week of free agency focused on their defense.

Part of that was circumstance. New coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek had seven key defensive players facing unrestricted free agency. They then lost linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps, cornerback Nate Hobbs and defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson within days.

They retained defensive end Malcolm Koonce and added safeties Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson, linebacker Elandon Roberts and cornerback Eric Stokes.

Here’s a look at where the defense stands after the first week of free agency. (ERFA notes exclusive rights free agents to whom the Raiders have tendered contracts.)

Defensive end

Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Ovie Oghoufo, Charles Snowden (ERFA), David Agoha, Andre Carter.

Breakdown: The Raiders signed Crosby to a three-year contract extension before the start of free agency that keeps him in Las Vegas through the 2029 season. They then re-signed Koonce, who missed last season with a knee injury, to a one-year contract. Those two are the anchors to the perimeter of the line.

Wilson, the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, faces a crucial season. He has made progress in his first two seasons, but has not consistently played like a top-10 pick.

Snowden developed into a nice role player last season and projects as a rotational piece along the defensive front.

What’s next: The Raiders are set with Crosby and Koonce as their starters. Wilson and Snowden are reliable rotational players. The Raiders could use at least one more impact player and a developmental prospect in case Wilson does not take the next step or Koonce leaves next year in free agency.

It’s slim pickings in the free-agent market — though Matthew Judon makes some sense — so expect the Raiders to address the position in the draft.

Defensive tackle

Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Tyler Manoa, Matthew Butler (ERFA).

Breakdown: Wilkins, the Raiders’ big-ticket free agent last year, suffered a season-ending foot injury five games into the season. He’s a dominant player if healthy. Butler is the starter for now alongside Wilkins, though ideally the Raiders will utilize him as a key rotational piece.

Laulu was a solid pickup on cutdown day last year, and the rookie turned into an effective role player.

What’s next: Wilson’s versatility as a perimeter and interior player creates depth at defensive tackle. He and Laulu are solid pieces behind Wilkins and Butler. Nevertheless, this feels like a spot the Raiders could target early in the draft, maybe even at No. 6. Michigan’s Mason Graham could immediately elevate a strong defensive line into an elite one.

Linebacker

Elandon Roberts, Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Gainer, Jackson Mitchell, Amari Burney, Kana’i Mauga, Brandon Smith.

Breakdown: The Raiders are resetting at linebacker after losing starters Spillane and Deablo. Roberts, who played the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and is in line to replace Spillane, is a big-time thumper and tone setter. But the Raiders will have to work around his pass coverage limitations. Eichenberg remains an intriguing prospect entering his second season.

The replacement for Deablo is wide open. Burney, entering his third season, has shown promise, but counting on him as a starter is risky.

Gainer, signed as an undrafted free agent last year, flashed in limited time. But again, is he ready for extended playing time?

What’s next: Luke Masterson, a free agent, is a candidate to return. Veteran Eric Kendricks, who totaled 138 tackles for the Cowboys last season, also could be a possibility.

Carroll and Spytek have track records of finding value at linebacker in the draft, so keep an eye on that position.

Cornerbacks

Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson, Eric Stokes, M.J. Devonshire, Sam Webb (ERFA), Kyi Blu Kelly (ERFA).

Breakdown: Losing Hobbs hurts, but the Raiders bring back three big-time contributors in Jones, Bennett and Richardson. Stokes, signed in free agency, still has potential at age 26. His floor is a solid rotational player who could turn into a dependable starter.

Devonshire, a seventh-round pick last year, has promise. He’s in good hands with Carroll and new defensive backs coaches Marcus Robinson and Joe Woods.

What’s next: Carroll always prioritizes cornerbacks in the draft. That could come as early as the first round — Michigan’s Will Johnson is a possibility — but he and Spytek know how to find gems in the later rounds.

The Raiders have some safeties with cornerback backgrounds, so there will be a fair amount of mixing and matching between the two groups.

Safety

Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Thomas Harper, Trey Taylor, Lonnie Johnson, Christopher Smith.

Breakdown: Chinn was a nice pivot by the Raiders after they were outpriced for Moehrig. In some ways, he fits Carroll’s idea of a safety chess piece even better than Moehrig. He and Pola-Mao form a nice tandem on the back end.

Keep an eye on Harper, whom the Raiders pounced on when the Chargers tried to sneak him through waivers on cutdown day last year. He earned rotational playing time in the final nine games, and his ability to play cornerback and safety should earn him significant playing time next season.

Johnson is eager to show he still can be a viable player. He also can play cornerback and safety. The Raiders have high hopes for Taylor and Smith.

What’s next: The Raiders won’t pass on value should a talented safety fall to them in the draft, but this looks like a solid group.

