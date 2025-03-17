A look at the Raiders’ offense after 1st week of free agency

Aside from securing their starting quarterback, the Raiders have been mostly quiet on offense through the first week of free agency. That could change.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) looks in a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) closes in during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) tries to break a tackle by Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Raiders have their quarterback, but otherwise have been relatively quiet on offense through the first stage of free agency.

After trading for quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders added guard Alex Cappa and running back Raheem Mostert, who are projected to be solid depth pieces or short-term starters.

The Raiders’ biggest needs are a playmaking wide receiver and a dynamic starting running back, along with creating competition and depth across the board.

Here’s a look at where the offense stands after the first week of free agency:

Quarterback

Geno Smith, Aidan O’Connell, Carter Bradley

Breakdown: The Raiders significantly upgraded at the position by trading for Smith, who is coming off three seasons as a top-12 quarterback. His 27 wins in 49 starts over that period are the sixth-most in the league.

The Raiders have won just 18 of their 51 games in that same time frame.

O’Connell provides solid coverage as a backup on a favorable rookie deal.

Bradley, an undrafted free agent who spent most of last season on the practice squad, has a big arm and moxie. He remains an intriguing prospect.

What’s next: Smith has one year remaining on his contract. Ideally, he and the Raiders agree on a contract extension that creates short-term certainty at quarterback, but maintains flexibility to address the need for a long-term answer.

Smith lessens the urgency of drafting a quarterback in the first round, but that does not mean the Raiders won’t consider selecting Shedeur Sanders if he falls to them at the No. 6 pick. If not, they could use a second-day pick to add the heir apparent to the 34-year-old Smith.

Running back

Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Zamir White, Dylan Laube, Isaiah Spiller, Chris Collier

Breakdown: Mostert is two years removed from rushing for 1,012 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns. He gives the Raiders a starting-level running back, but more ideally, a solid backup.

White was a disappointment last season when given the chance to replace Josh Jacobs as the starter. His roster spot could depend on what the Raiders do in the draft. McCormick flashed when he finally got a chance to play and will get the opportunity to make the team as a rotational player. The Raiders still have hopes for Laube as a change-of-pace back.

What’s next: Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek are determined to build a strong run game around Smith, and an unusually strong draft class should provide help. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty could be in play with the No. 6 pick. However, there is depth and quality throughout the draft, so waiting is a distinct possibility.

Wide receiver

Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Ramel Keyton, Kristian Wilkerson, Shedrick Jackson, Jeff Foreman, Alex Bachman, Tyreik McAllister, Kyle Philips

Breakdown: Meyers, who is coming off the first 1,000-yard season of his career, has shown he can carry a substantial load as a primary wideout. He slots perfectly alongside Brock Bowers, a dominant tight end who is evolving into an offensive focal point. Tucker had a nice second season with 47 catches for 539 yards, and with better quarterback play, his production should increase.

After that, there’s only uncertainty. Keyton and Foreman flashed as rookies during training camp last season and will be given an opportunity for expanded roles. Wilkerson has been given opportunities over the years but has never broken through.

What’s next: The Raiders have been conspicuously quiet at wide receiver during free agency. They dabbled in the Cooper Kupp chase but were never going to give the 32-year-old veteran the three-year, $45 million contract he got from the Seahawks. Tyler Lockett, who played nine seasons under Carroll in Seattle, could be a possibility.

The Raiders need to add a big-time playmaker to the mix. They may get that chance at the No. 6 pick with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, especially if they believe they can add a running back in the second or third round.

Tight end

Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Justin Shorter

Breakdown: Bowers is coming off a record-breaking rookie season in which he had 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. That he did all that with low-level quarterback play makes it all the more impressive.

Mayer missed six games while dealing with a personal issue. On any other team, he would be a more prominent part of the passing game, but playing alongside Bowers means fewer targets and more emphasis on blocking. Shorter was a nice find and has a chance to stay on the roster as the third tight end.

What’s next: The Raiders are mostly set at tight end. That could change if Mayer is traded. The Raiders aren’t shopping him, but other teams have been inquiring about his availability. If that happens, the draft offers a deep pool of prospects at the position.

Tackle

Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, Thayer Munford, Dalton Wagner

Breakdown: Miller struggled to find his footing over the first four games of last season after missing all of the offseason and training camp while rehabbing from shoulder surgery. After that, he played at his typically high level.

Glaze, a third-round pick last year, was a pleasant surprise after seizing his opportunity as a starter and proving himself as a viable NFL tackle. He and Miller appear set as the two starters.

Munford’s play slipped in his second season, although an early-season knee injury likely played a role. For now, he slots as a solid backup at both tackle spots. However, Carroll’s insistence on competition means he has to fight for his place on the roster.

Competition goes both ways, of course, so it could lead to him reclaiming his starting job at right tackle.

What’s next: Miller is going into the last year of his contract and is due a nonguaranteed $12.25 million for 2025. At 29 years old, he remains a viable top-level left tackle and is likely due for an extension. The Raiders could decide to do that sometime before the start of the season rather than risk him hitting free agency.

Joe Noteboom is still available in free agency. Coming off yet another injury — an ankle got him last year — he could represent a bargain on a one-year prove-it deal. He can play tackle and guard.

LSU’s Will Cambell could be a candidate with the No. 6 pick, but with other pressing roster needs, that might be too high to draft a tackle. Cameron Williams (Texas), Ozzy Trapilo (Boston College), and Charles Grant (William & Mary) are some second-day possibilities.

Guard/Center

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, Alex Cappa, Jordan Meredith (exclusive rights free agent), Will Putnam

Breakdown: The Raiders’ interior offensive line is versatile, with four players who can man the center or guard spots. Powers-Jackson appears to be the favorite at center, although Parham remains a possibility if the newly acquired Cappa takes over at right guard. Parham is a candidate to return to left guard in that scenario.

Meredith was impressive when given the opportunity to start at left guard, and someone has got a fight on his hands to unseat him.

What’s next: Along with Noteboom the Bears’ Teven Jenkins is a free agent option. The Raiders can also turn to a deep draft class to create competition and development possibilities.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.