A look at where the Raiders might go in Day 3 of NFL draft

Miami running back Travis Homer (24) pushes off Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

After going heavy on offense the first two days of the NFL draft, the Raiders will likely turn their attention to defense and adding depth on Day Three.

A trade with the New England Patriots in which the Raiders slid from the 91st pick in the third round to the 100th pick added fourth-round and a seventh-round selections. They will go into the last day picking 121st, 139th in the fourth round and 172st in round five.

Keep in mind the Raiders added defensive end Maxx Crosby in the fourth round last year and Hunter Renfrow in the fifth, both of whom became starters. They also reeled in promising cornerback Isaiah Johnson in the fourth.

In a draft as deep as this year’s, there is still talent to be added.

The Raiders will likely look to continue to bolster their defense. Cornerbacks Bryce Hall from Virginia, Javaris Davis from Auburn, Josiah Scott from Michigan State and Dane Jackson from Pitt are still available.

Among the defensive tackles, Benito Jones from Mississippi State and Leki Fotu from Utah are both left on the boards.

Baylor’s James Lynch, North Carolina’s Jason Strowbridge and Tulsa’s Trevis Gipson remain among the defensive ends.

At linebacker, Troy Dye from Oregon and Justin Strnad from Wake Forest are still available.

The Raiders have been linked to quarterback, where a young developmental prospect could be on the radar.

Jacob Eason from Washington and Jake Fromm from Georgia are the highest rated quarterbacks still on the board.

