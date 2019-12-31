55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

A look at who the Raiders could draft in 2020 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2019 - 12:30 pm
 

It’s officially the offseason for the Raiders, and all eyes are on them as they prepare for the move to Las Vegas.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 23 through April 25.

With a loss to the Broncos on Sunday, the Raiders will select at No. 12 and No. 19 in the opening round of the draft.

Here’s a look at some early projections for the Raiders’ first pick:

Fansided

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) caries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA colleg ...
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) caries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Dan Schmelzer says: “This may seem like a bit of a reach for Henry Ruggs III, but once this guy puts on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine, his value is going to skyrocket. Ruggs is the fastest and most explosive player in college football. His speed on the outside is unrivaled and he gets to full speed in the blink of an eye. Ruggs is also an incredibly quick and elusive athlete who can be extremely slippery in the open field.

“While his game is built on speed, Ruggs is more than just a guy who can run fast. He runs crisp routes that create consistent separation, has soft hands and knows how to create after the catch. The Las Vegas Raiders need a field stretcher on the outside and Ruggs just might be the best one in the entire 2020 NFL draft class.”

Newsday

Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

Clemson's Isaiah Simmons celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game a ...
Clemson's Isaiah Simmons celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson beat Alabama 44-16. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Nick Klopsis says: “It’s been a while since the Raiders had a stalwart middle linebacker. Perhaps it’s time to change that. Simmons, a converted safety, is a perfect fit for today’s NFL as a “moneybacker” — that is, a safety/linebacker hybrid. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he has the athleticism and sideline-to-sideline range to cover tight ends as well as the instincts and tackling ability to stop the run.”

Bleacher Report

WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs against Virginia during the first half of the Atlant ...
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs against Virginia during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Matt Miller says: “It’s going to take some time to get used to seeing ‘Las Vegas Raiders’ up there.

“As the team moves east, head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock will look to hit another home run with their second draft class together. The formula followed in 2019’s draft was to look at high performers from major colleges who brought work ethic and discipline to the league.

“If you’re looking for a wide receiver, start at Clemson. The pipeline since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach has been fantastic with Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams all going as first-rounders. Tee Higgins is next.

“Higgins’ 6-4, 215-pound frame allows him to win over the top or deep down the field. His body control and athleticism will remind you of A.J. Green. That’s exactly the type of playmaker Derek Carr needs as the Raiders offense looks to take the next step.”

Sporting News

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) scores a touchdown ahead of a takle by Oklahoma cornerbac ...
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) scores a touchdown ahead of a takle by Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11), during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vinnie Iyer says: “After the Antonio Brown debacle, the Raiders can go for their true long-term No. 1 receiver to pair with former Clemson slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. Jeudy fits the profile as a No. 1 receiver; a classic intermediate-to-deep playmaker and drive-finisher at 6-1, 198 pounds.”

The Draft Network

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, S ...
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Kyle Crabbs says: “The Oakland Raiders have to be tickled to find Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy still on the board here. The Raiders’ hopes for an overhauled wide receiver group went up in smoke when Antonio Brown finessed his way out of Oakland right before the start of the season. Jeudy doesn’t quite carry the same luster as he did early in the season, but it’s by no fault of his own. He is still a dynamic threat and a terrific route runner to all levels of the field. He can serve as the new alpha in Jon Gruden’s offense.”

Pro Force Football

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) celebrates a s ...
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) celebrates a stop against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game, in Columbia, S.C. Simmons was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

Michael Renner says: “Simmons has lined up all over the place in his three seasons at Clemson, yet he’s still earned a 92.0 coverage grade for his career. That will fit in nicely in a Raiders defense that could use almost any position that can cover.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Josh Jacobs Treated for a Skin Infection - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery for a “superficial skin infection.” Jacobs was among 6 players who missed practice Thursday due to injury.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement - VIDEO
Late Monday night it was announced that former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement. Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he won a Super Bowl with.
Weather and Playoffs cant distract Raiders against Broncos - VIDEO
The Raiders can not allow their cold weather woes and potential playoff opportunity to distract them against the Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.
Raiders have to step up once more with a Playoff chance on the line - VIDEO
The Raiders will go into Denver on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Broncos and to give themselves an opportunity for postseason play but with multiple injuries on the roster the reserves will once again have to step up in their absence.
Raiders find continuing to fight rewarding - VIDEO
The Raiders have fought through adversity all season and they might strike gold for their efforts with a wildcard birth.
Raiders win in Los Angeles revive playoff hopes - VIDEO
With their post season destiny in control of other teams around the league, Sunday's win against the Chargers revived the Raiders playoff hopes going into the last game of the season.
Raiders say they pushed through adversity for W over Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive, beat Chargers 24-17 - Video
The Raiders beat the Chargers 24-17 on Sunday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Chargers Game Preview Video
The Raiders are the visiting team against the Chargers, but the influx of Raiders fans may give the Silver and Black a home field advantage. Ed Graney and Myles Simmons preview the matchup, discuss how Josh Jacobs and Ritchie Incognito's injuries could affect the team and talk about who wants it more in what could be Philip Rivers' final game in a Chargers uniform. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders continue to fight through injury riddled season - VIDEO
on Friday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that offensive guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Marquel Lee would be out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team has suffered numerous injuries to key positions throughout the season. (Le'andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Richie Incognito Out Sunday Against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that offensive guard Richie Incognito will be out Sunday against the Chargers.
Raiders sign linebacker Ukeme Eligwe - VIDEO
The Raiders signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe from the Jets' practice squad. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been nursing a rib injury since the Raiders' loss to the Jets but he looks ready to play Sunday against the Chargers. With Josh Jacobs out this week, newly signed running back Rod Smith has a chance to join the rotation.
Hunter Renfrow set to return against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders rookie wide receiver is set to make his return from injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing the last 3 games with a rib injury
Trent Brown selected to play in Pro Bowl but injury ends his season - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown, along with center Rodney Hudson, was selected for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, however his season has come to an end due to a pectoral injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders place Trent Brown on IR, Hunter Renfrow hopeful to play Sunday. - VIDEO
A day after it was announced that he was selected to play in this season's Pro Bowl, the Raiders have place offensive tackle Trent Brown on injury reserve with a pectoral injury. The team also announced that they are hopeful rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will suit up on Sunday against the Chargers.
The NFL Apologizes For Incorrect Call on Carr's Slide - VIDEO
On Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the NFL’s head of officiating called to apologize for the officials ruling quarterback Derek Carr's slide out of bounds late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
Chaos erupts as Raiders exit Oakland with loss - VIDEO
In their final home game in Oakland, the Raiders allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to come back and win 20-16. The loss didn't sit well with fans who began to trash the field while the game was still in progress. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Fall in Oakland Finale - VIDEO
The Raiders final home game of their second stint in Oakland ended in defeat when they to the Jaguars 20-16.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide ...
Raiders final drive contained several oddities
By / RJ

Despite a play stoppage for an injured security guard, the Raiders were able to score a touchdown on their final drive. But then they didn’t successfully complete their two-point conversion.