A timeline of Josh McDaniels’ coaching career with the Raiders

A timeline of the failed tenures of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler with the Raiders. Both were fired late Tuesday.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, left, Raiders owner Mark Davis and Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler address the media during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jan. 30, 2022 — The Raiders announce the hiring of Dave Ziegler, the Patriots’ pro personnel director, as general manager. He takes over a team that went 10-7 in 2021 and reached the playoffs.

Jan. 31, 2022 — Josh McDaniels signs a six-year contract and is introduced as coach after a successful run as Patriots offensive coordinator. “In watching it and being around this sport for a long time and watching, I’ve seen the excellence that was brought to the field by the Patriot organization,” owner Mark Davis said at the time.

March 11, 2022 — Edge rusher Maxx Crosby signs a four-year, $98.98 million extension on the two-year anniversary of his sobriety.

March 15, 2022 — The Raiders remake their defensive front, signing four-time Pro Bowl rush end Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency and trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.

March 16, 2022 — In the new regime’s first blockbuster move, the Raiders acquire receiver Davante Adams from the Packers for a first- and second-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. Adams signs a five-year, $141.25 million extension, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

April 13, 2022 — Quarterback Derek Carr signs a three-year contract extension, which includes a no-trade clause. “I told my agent, I said, ‘I’m either going to be a Raider or I’m going to be playing golf, like I don’t want to be playing anywhere else.’ That’s how much this place means to me,” Carr said.

April 29, 2022 — The first draft pick of the McDaniels-Ziegler era is Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham in the third round. Of the team’s six picks, he is the only one to make a significant contribution as a rookie, starting all 17 games.

June 10, 2022 — Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow signs a two-year extension with $21 million fully guaranteed.

Aug. 26, 2022 — The Raiders conclude their first preseason under McDaniels 4-0 following a 23-6 win over the New England Patriots. Optimism at 1475 Raiders Way in Henderson is high.

Sept. 10, 2022 — Tight end Darren Waller agrees to a three-year, $51 million contract extension on the eve of the season opener, locking up the team’s last foundational player.

Sept. 18, 2022 — The Raiders squander a 20-0 halftime lead and lose to the Cardinals in overtime. It’s the largest blown lead in franchise history.

Oct. 2, 2022 — After an 0-3 start, the Raiders defeat the Broncos 32-23 for their first victory under McDaniels.

Oct. 10, 2022 — McDaniels is heavily criticized for his decision to go for a two-point conversion and the lead when the Raiders scored to get within one point with 4:27 remaining. The try was unsuccessful, and the Raiders went on to lose to the Chiefs, 30-29. It is one of many instances of McDaniels’ questionable game management.

Oct. 30, 2022 — The offense fails to cross midfield until the final two minutes, and the Raiders lose 24-0 to the Saints. It was their first shutout loss since 2014.

Nov. 1, 2022 — In a text to the Review-Journal, owner Mark Davis writes, “Josh Is Our Head Coach And Wil Be For Years To Come.”

Nov. 13, 2022 — Facing an interim coach with no game experience above the high school level, the Raiders lose 25-20 to the Colts and Jeff Saturday.

Dec. 8, 2022 — A three-game winning streak ends when the Raiders blow a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead and lose 17-16 to the Rams and Baker Mayfield, who was signed off waivers two days earlier.

Dec. 28, 2022 — Carr is officially benched for the final two games, signaling the end of the quarterback’s career with the Raiders.

Jan. 7, 2023 — McDaniels’ first season ends with a 6-11 record following a 31-13 loss to Kansas City.

Feb. 14, 2023 — With Carr unwilling to waive his no-trade clause, the Raiders release the quarterback after nine seasons. The move came before he was due a $40.4 million roster guarantee.

March 13, 2023 — On the first day of NFL free agency, the Raiders agree to terms on a three-year contract with oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo, reuniting the former Patriots quarterback with McDaniels.

March 14, 2023 — The roster makeover continues, as Waller is traded to the Giants for a third-round pick after struggling with injuries.

April 27, 2023 — With the seventh pick in the NFL draft, the Raiders select defensive end Tyree Wilson. But Wilson misses the offseason and most of training camp recovering from a foot injury he sustained at Texas Tech. The nine-player class has yet to produce an impactful starter.

Aug. 26, 2023 — After a monthslong standoff, running back Josh Jacobs agrees to a one-year, $12 contract. The NFL’s leading rusher in 2022 was scheduled to make $10.1 million on the franchise tag the Raiders applied to him in March.

Sept. 10, 2023 — Garoppolo throws for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his debut and engineers a come-from-behind 17-16 victory over the Broncos in the season opener.

Sept. 24, 2023 — Down eight points with 2:25 remaining, McDaniels settles for a field goal rather than going for it from the Steelers’ 8-yard line. The Raiders go on to lose 23-18, falling to 1-2.

Sept. 30, 2023 — The Raiders end their tumultuous relationship with Jones by releasing the defensive end. He finished with 4½ sacks in 15 games with the Raiders.

Oct. 22, 2023 — Facing an undrafted rookie quarterback from Division II, the Raiders suffer an embarrassing 30-12 loss to the Bears. McDaniels’ decision to start veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer over rookie Aidan O’Connell backfires badly.

Oct. 30, 2023 — With a national TV audience watching on “Monday Night Football,” the Raiders face-plant in a 26-14 loss to the Lions. Garoppolo completed 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and was sacked six times as the Raiders dropped to 3-5.

Oct. 31, 2023 — McDaniels and Ziegler are fired after going 9-16 in less than two years on the job.

