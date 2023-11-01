A timeline of Josh McDaniels’ coaching career with the Raiders
A timeline of the failed tenures of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler with the Raiders. Both were fired late Tuesday.
Jan. 30, 2022 — The Raiders announce the hiring of Dave Ziegler, the Patriots’ pro personnel director, as general manager. He takes over a team that went 10-7 in 2021 and reached the playoffs.
Jan. 31, 2022 — Josh McDaniels signs a six-year contract and is introduced as coach after a successful run as Patriots offensive coordinator. “In watching it and being around this sport for a long time and watching, I’ve seen the excellence that was brought to the field by the Patriot organization,” owner Mark Davis said at the time.
March 11, 2022 — Edge rusher Maxx Crosby signs a four-year, $98.98 million extension on the two-year anniversary of his sobriety.
March 15, 2022 — The Raiders remake their defensive front, signing four-time Pro Bowl rush end Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency and trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.
March 16, 2022 — In the new regime’s first blockbuster move, the Raiders acquire receiver Davante Adams from the Packers for a first- and second-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. Adams signs a five-year, $141.25 million extension, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
April 13, 2022 — Quarterback Derek Carr signs a three-year contract extension, which includes a no-trade clause. “I told my agent, I said, ‘I’m either going to be a Raider or I’m going to be playing golf, like I don’t want to be playing anywhere else.’ That’s how much this place means to me,” Carr said.
April 29, 2022 — The first draft pick of the McDaniels-Ziegler era is Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham in the third round. Of the team’s six picks, he is the only one to make a significant contribution as a rookie, starting all 17 games.
June 10, 2022 — Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow signs a two-year extension with $21 million fully guaranteed.
Aug. 26, 2022 — The Raiders conclude their first preseason under McDaniels 4-0 following a 23-6 win over the New England Patriots. Optimism at 1475 Raiders Way in Henderson is high.
Sept. 10, 2022 — Tight end Darren Waller agrees to a three-year, $51 million contract extension on the eve of the season opener, locking up the team’s last foundational player.
Sept. 18, 2022 — The Raiders squander a 20-0 halftime lead and lose to the Cardinals in overtime. It’s the largest blown lead in franchise history.
Oct. 2, 2022 — After an 0-3 start, the Raiders defeat the Broncos 32-23 for their first victory under McDaniels.
Oct. 10, 2022 — McDaniels is heavily criticized for his decision to go for a two-point conversion and the lead when the Raiders scored to get within one point with 4:27 remaining. The try was unsuccessful, and the Raiders went on to lose to the Chiefs, 30-29. It is one of many instances of McDaniels’ questionable game management.
Oct. 30, 2022 — The offense fails to cross midfield until the final two minutes, and the Raiders lose 24-0 to the Saints. It was their first shutout loss since 2014.
Nov. 1, 2022 — In a text to the Review-Journal, owner Mark Davis writes, “Josh Is Our Head Coach And Wil Be For Years To Come.”
Nov. 13, 2022 — Facing an interim coach with no game experience above the high school level, the Raiders lose 25-20 to the Colts and Jeff Saturday.
Dec. 8, 2022 — A three-game winning streak ends when the Raiders blow a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead and lose 17-16 to the Rams and Baker Mayfield, who was signed off waivers two days earlier.
Dec. 28, 2022 — Carr is officially benched for the final two games, signaling the end of the quarterback’s career with the Raiders.
Jan. 7, 2023 — McDaniels’ first season ends with a 6-11 record following a 31-13 loss to Kansas City.
Feb. 14, 2023 — With Carr unwilling to waive his no-trade clause, the Raiders release the quarterback after nine seasons. The move came before he was due a $40.4 million roster guarantee.
March 13, 2023 — On the first day of NFL free agency, the Raiders agree to terms on a three-year contract with oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo, reuniting the former Patriots quarterback with McDaniels.
March 14, 2023 — The roster makeover continues, as Waller is traded to the Giants for a third-round pick after struggling with injuries.
April 27, 2023 — With the seventh pick in the NFL draft, the Raiders select defensive end Tyree Wilson. But Wilson misses the offseason and most of training camp recovering from a foot injury he sustained at Texas Tech. The nine-player class has yet to produce an impactful starter.
Aug. 26, 2023 — After a monthslong standoff, running back Josh Jacobs agrees to a one-year, $12 contract. The NFL’s leading rusher in 2022 was scheduled to make $10.1 million on the franchise tag the Raiders applied to him in March.
Sept. 10, 2023 — Garoppolo throws for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his debut and engineers a come-from-behind 17-16 victory over the Broncos in the season opener.
Sept. 24, 2023 — Down eight points with 2:25 remaining, McDaniels settles for a field goal rather than going for it from the Steelers’ 8-yard line. The Raiders go on to lose 23-18, falling to 1-2.
Sept. 30, 2023 — The Raiders end their tumultuous relationship with Jones by releasing the defensive end. He finished with 4½ sacks in 15 games with the Raiders.
Oct. 22, 2023 — Facing an undrafted rookie quarterback from Division II, the Raiders suffer an embarrassing 30-12 loss to the Bears. McDaniels’ decision to start veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer over rookie Aidan O’Connell backfires badly.
Oct. 30, 2023 — With a national TV audience watching on “Monday Night Football,” the Raiders face-plant in a 26-14 loss to the Lions. Garoppolo completed 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and was sacked six times as the Raiders dropped to 3-5.
Oct. 31, 2023 — McDaniels and Ziegler are fired after going 9-16 in less than two years on the job.
