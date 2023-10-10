Aaron Rodgers says Davante Adams didn’t get the ball enough on ‘MNF’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Raiders didn’t utilize Davante Adams enough against the Packers on “Monday Night Football.”

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch as Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) and safety Rudy Ford (20) during the second half an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the Raiders for not getting star receiver Davante Adams more involved in the offense on Monday night against Green Bay.

“Four targets? That ain’t it,” Rodgers said during his weekly Tuesday morning appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers and Adams were among the most prolific duo in the NFL during their eight years together with the Packers.

Adams requested a trade to the Raiders before last season, and Rodgers moved on to the Jets this offseason.

Monday night was the first opportunity for Adams to play against his former team, and he finished with four catches for 45 yards as he battled a shoulder injury.

After the game, Adams said that if the ball only comes his way when he sees single coverage, he’s going to catch just 22 passes a season.

Rodgers said he watched the game as the Raiders pulled out a 17-13 victory with a late defensive stop.

“Davante is always open,” Rodgers said. “That’s the facts. Covered to him is just different than other people. He’s got an incredible skill set. He’s got range. He’s got ball skills. He can create separation. He’s the best in the league at late hands. You just have to stick with him.

“I thought he handled everything really well because that game meant a lot to him going back against your former team.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.