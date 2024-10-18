Adams discusses Raiders exit, hopes for Jets: ‘We’re in a better place’

Davante Adams was not making the kind of impact with the Raiders that he believes he’s capable of. He thinks that can change with the Jets.

Davante Adams thinks everything worked out for the best when he traded in his Raiders jersey for one from the Jets.

Adams was dealt to New York on Tuesday for a conditional third-round pick, three weeks after asking for a move. He said Wednesday he was happy with his new surroundings, which include his former Packers quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

Adams believes the deal is good for the Raiders as well.

“This whole thing kind of transpired a little weird, but at the end of the day, we’re in a better place,” Adams said. “I think that the Raiders are in a better place as well, and everybody can kind of move on.”

Adams wasn’t the only one left feeling strange. The Raiders were caught off guard by his trade request. They knew he wasn’t happy with the constant quarterback turnover during his time in Las Vegas — he caught passes from six different starters in his 37 games with the team — but they thought he would stick things out.

Adams’ patience ended up wearing thin. He gave the Raiders a list of teams he would prefer to go to, with the Jets being at the top.

Working with Adams

The Raiders were willing to work with Adams, but within reason.

They didn’t want to just give him away. They were content to keep him if a fair deal didn’t materialize.

The trade had several complicating factors. Adams turns 32 in December. He suffered a hamstring injury in practice and missed the Raiders’ last three games. He is owed almost $12 million the rest of the season.

All that meant trade talks didn’t start heating up until the last week or so.

Adams, his hamstring now healed, is expected to make his Jets debut Sunday against the Steelers. The six-time Pro Bowler insists he didn’t bail on the Raiders.

“All the fans, everybody who’s associated with the Raiders, they see everything, they see a trade demand, and they just think he wants out, he’s quitting on the team,” Adams said.

He felt his presence wasn’t enough to make the Raiders competitive. He wanted to make a difference on a winning team again, like he did when he and Rodgers were in Green Bay.

“Not every game’s going to be a 100-yard game or a 150-, 200-yard game,” Adams said. “But I want to feel like I can impact the game every time I touch the field.”

It didn’t help matters that Adams dealt with constant upheaval after being acquired by the Raiders from the Packers in March 2022 for a first- and second-round pick.

Coach Josh McDaniels was fired midway through last season and replaced by Antonio Pierce. The Raiders have also cycled through play callers, from McDaniels to Bo Hardegree to current offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Getsy, who was hired in February, couldn’t explain why things didn’t work out for Adams in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know the answer to that to be honest with you,” Getsy said. “I think after all those conversations, his whole time here, for whatever reason it went the way that it went. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Better days ahead

Adams believes his impact will be felt in New York. The Jets are 2-4 but still have faith they can turn things around.

“Just having the confidence that I’ll be able to make some plays and change the game if need be,” Adams said. “Versus getting out there on the field and feeling like we need too many things to go right in order for me to be successful.”

Rodgers plays a huge role in Adams’ outlook. Adams caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in 116 games when the two were together in Green Bay.

“It’s great just being back, being able to be with my guy,” Adams said. “First and foremost, just being able to spend time with him every day again is something that I put a lot of value on.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.