Adams: Rodgers’ uncertain future helped precipitate move to Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2022 - 12:26 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2022 - 12:59 pm
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates during practice at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Newly acquired Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams? addresses the media at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Davante Adams said Thursday the uncertainty of how long Aaron Rodgers would play for the Packers helped lead to his decision to leave Green Bay for the Raiders after last season.

“We talked throughout the whole process,” Adams said at the close of mandatory minicamp. “He was aware of where I stood, and I was aware of where he stood.

“Where I’m at in my career, and this isn’t a shot at any other quarterbacks in Green Bay — I love Jordan Love — but I’ve got aspirations of doing really, really big things and being remembered. It wasn’t really a point in my career I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two. He respected that, and he understood that.”

In Las Vegas, Adams is reunited with Derek Carr. They were teammates at Fresno State and often worked out together during the offseason.

“We picked up where we left off,” Adams said, “and we both are so committed and obsessive over our craft.”

