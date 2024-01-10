46°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

AFC team requests interview with Antonio Pierce for head coach job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 9:46 am
 
Updated January 10, 2024 - 12:40 pm
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media following the team&# ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media following the team’s 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos during a news conference at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks on the field before an NFL game against the ...
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks on the field before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Antonio Pierce left open the possibility of interviewing for other head coaching openings Monday.

Now it looks like that is coming to fruition.

The Titans, who fired coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, have asked permission to interview Pierce for their head coaching vacancy.

Pierce was promoted from Raiders linebackers coach to interim head coach on Oct. 31. The team finished 5-4 under his leadership. He is under consideration for the permanent job and players have advocated for his return.

It looks like Pierce may now have some options outside of Las Vegas.

He is not the only coach on the team drawing interest elsewhere.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who has been permitted to interview with the Chargers for their coaching vacancy, was blocked by the Raiders from talking to another team about their vacant defensive coordinator job.

The identity of that team is unknown. Short of Graham leaving for a promotion, it looks as if the Raiders hope to retain him as their defensive coordinator or at least give their next head coach a chance to decide whether he wants him on his staff.

Meanwhile, Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been permitted to interview with the Giants for the same position.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
2
Raiders add former GM of division rival to candidate list
Raiders add former GM of division rival to candidate list
3
Raiders block assistant coach from interviewing with another team
Raiders block assistant coach from interviewing with another team
4
How did Derek Carr’s 1st season with Saints compare to Raiders QBs?
How did Derek Carr’s 1st season with Saints compare to Raiders QBs?
5
Raiders ask to interview 4 candidates for GM position
Raiders ask to interview 4 candidates for GM position
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
Raiders ask to interview 4 candidates for GM position
Raiders ask to interview 4 candidates for GM position
Raiders add former GM of division rival to candidate list
Raiders add former GM of division rival to candidate list
Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams
Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams
3 takeaways of Raiders coaching staff after 14 games
3 takeaways of Raiders coaching staff after 14 games
Raiders mailbag: What’s the process for Pierce being hired full time?
Raiders mailbag: What’s the process for Pierce being hired full time?