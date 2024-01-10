AFC team requests interview with Antonio Pierce for head coach job

The Tennessee Titans requested an interview with Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce for their vacant head coaching position Wednesday.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media following the team’s 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos during a news conference at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks on the field before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Antonio Pierce left open the possibility of interviewing for other head coaching openings Monday.

Now it looks like that is coming to fruition.

The Titans, who fired coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, have asked permission to interview Pierce for their head coaching vacancy.

Pierce was promoted from Raiders linebackers coach to interim head coach on Oct. 31. The team finished 5-4 under his leadership. He is under consideration for the permanent job and players have advocated for his return.

It looks like Pierce may now have some options outside of Las Vegas.

He is not the only coach on the team drawing interest elsewhere.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who has been permitted to interview with the Chargers for their coaching vacancy, was blocked by the Raiders from talking to another team about their vacant defensive coordinator job.

The identity of that team is unknown. Short of Graham leaving for a promotion, it looks as if the Raiders hope to retain him as their defensive coordinator or at least give their next head coach a chance to decide whether he wants him on his staff.

Meanwhile, Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been permitted to interview with the Giants for the same position.

