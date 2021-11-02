AFC West Raiders rival trades for edge rusher
The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some much-needed pass rush by trading for Steelers rush end Melvin Ingram
The Kansas City Chiefs, who trail the Raiders by 1½ games for the AFC West lead, have made a trade for long-time NFL edge rusher Melvin Ingram.
The Chiefs are sending a sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Ingram, who played nine seasons with the Chargers before signing with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.
Ingram has one sack this year, and his playing time has diminished during the last few weeks.
The Chiefs, who improved to 4-4 with Monday night’s victory over the New York Giants, have struggled this season in their pass rush. Their 11 sacks this year are second-worst in the NFL.
This was the second day in a row that an AFC West team made a major move. On Monday the Denver Broncos traded star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks.
The NFL trade deadline is 1 p.m. Tuesday.
