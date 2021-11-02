AFC West Raiders rival trades for edge rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some much-needed pass rush by trading for Steelers rush end Melvin Ingram

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (8) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Kansas City Chiefs, who trail the Raiders by 1½ games for the AFC West lead, have made a trade for long-time NFL edge rusher Melvin Ingram.

The Chiefs are sending a sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Ingram, who played nine seasons with the Chargers before signing with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.

Ingram has one sack this year, and his playing time has diminished during the last few weeks.

The Chiefs, who improved to 4-4 with Monday night’s victory over the New York Giants, have struggled this season in their pass rush. Their 11 sacks this year are second-worst in the NFL.

This was the second day in a row that an AFC West team made a major move. On Monday the Denver Broncos traded star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks.

The NFL trade deadline is 1 p.m. Tuesday.

