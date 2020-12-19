After another Raiders loss, fans have lots of questions

Raiders fans are disappointed at the way their team is playing down the stretch.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow #13 is helped off the field after suffering a big hit during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

The Raiders lost their second straight game on Thursday to nearly ruin their playoff hopes. The latest loss has left Raiders fans disappointed and frustrated.

That is reflected in their questions in this week’s mailbag.

Guy Mazzone (@RaiderGuy50): Is that awful helmet-to-helmet hit suffered by Hunter Renfro being evaluated by the NFL or NFL officiating?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: This much is certain: The Raiders were not happy at all that that penalty was not called. It was blatant head-to-head targeting that the officials simply missed. It’s not unusual in that kind of circumstance that the team alerts the league office.

BigDaddy (@PapaJ22): Would it be worthwhile to play some additional players not currently starting to get additional assessments on them for the future?

VB: The one thing all the injuries have done this year is give the Raiders a chance to play a lot of young and different players. But the goal from this point on has to be about winning as many games as possible. That means playing the best players possible. The assessments can wait.

Kemba (@kembageorge): Why do I put myself through this every season?

VB: Because you understand that, if and when it all gets turned around, it will be that much sweeter after going through all the rough times.

@rigoplascencia (@rigoplascencia): Will Derek Carr will be on 2021 team or not?

VB: It would be a shock at this point if Carr was not the quarterback next season. There is a lot of work to be done to get this roster where it needs to be and this team into position to be a playoff contender. But Carr is not part of that restructuring. He is one of the certainties on this team.

CHRIS Tumbler (@BourbonRaider): The Chargers obviously prepped all week for Derek Carr, not Marcus Mariota. How do you think Mariota will do if he plays our final two games?

VB: From what Marcus put on film on Thursday, there’s no reason to think he can’t replicate that same thing if called upon again over these next two games.

Matt Santini (@MattSantini): What was the reason they didn’t give the ball to Marcus Mariota on the goal line in overtime? It worked all game. Why not try it at least one last time? The Chargers had no answer for it, and Joey Bosa was getting evaluated for a concussion.

VB: It’s a mistake to think there weren’t plays called in which Mariota had the option to run the ball. But the whole point of the RPO is to give the quarterback the last word on whether to run it, hand it off or throw it. It’s on the quarterback to make that read.

Milton Castillo (@mcastillo82): Is Jon Gruden on the hot seat yet?

No, nor should he be. He got 10 years because the Raiders want to get it right and build it right. There is an understanding in the building, and it’s been there all year, that there is still work to be done to get the roster right.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.