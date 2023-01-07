After family scare, Raiders’ Josh Jacobs will play in season finale

Josh Jacobs, whose father underwent heart surgery in Tulsa, is back in Las Vegas and will suit up against the Chiefs.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes the field before an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 01, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who did not practice this week while dealing with a family emergency involving his father, as well as hip and oblique injuries, has been cleared to play on Saturday against the Chiefs in the Raiders season finale.

Jacobs spent the last few days in Tulsa, Oklahoma with his father, Marty Jacobs, who underwent heart surgery on Wednesday. Jacobs’ 6-year-old son, Braxton, found the elder Jacobs in pain Tuesday and called 911. Josh Jacobs spent most of this week by his father’s side, but at the behest of his father, Jacobs returned to Las Vegas to play in the season finale.

Jacobs leads the NFL in rushing with 1,608 yards. He leads Cleveland’s Nick Chubb by 160 yards and Tennessee’s Derrick Henry by 179 yards in the race to win the 2022 rushing crown.

The Titans play on Saturday night against the Jaguars in their regular-season finale and the Browns wrap up their season on Sunday against the Steelers.

The Raiders’ inactives for Saturday are quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Chris Lacy, running back Brittain Brown, guard Netane Muti, linebacker Darien Butler (concussion) defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

