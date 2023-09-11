After Week 1 victory, Josh McDaniels to address media

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will address the media on Monday after Sunday’s 17-16 victory against the Broncos.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels meets with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before the start of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A day after their season-opening win over the Broncos, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will speak to the media.

Among the topics he is expected to touch on is the status of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was put in concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

