Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew struggle against dominating defense

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce challenged Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew to take charge of the quarterback job, but both have been inconsistent in training camp.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15), quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and quarterback Carter Bradley (14) take turns passing during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a pass during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce challenged Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew after the first week of training camp to take charge of the starting quarterback job.

Pierce will have to wait at least another day for that to happen after the Raiders returned to camp Monday and both delivered inconsistent performances.

Minshew, who got the bulk of the first-team reps in the 11-on-11 periods, looked uncomfortable working against a relentless pass rush. Often forced to operate in roll-outs or when sprinting away from trouble, he never got into a flow and the offense stagnated as a result.

O’Connell had the better day of the two, but he was working primarily against backups.

The bottom line: Neither O’Connell nor Minshew took the decisive step forward that Pierce wanted. He hopes that changes Tuesday when the Raiders practice in full pads for the first time. At the least, the ratcheted-up pace and tempo should give Pierce a better feel for where things stand.

“That’s the game,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Now we’re starting to play the game.”

Will things change in pads?

When the pads come on Tuesday, the offensive line will have a real chance to fight back against its defensive counterparts. That might slow pass rushers Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, Malcolm Koonce and others, who have tormented the offensive line by blowing past them to the quarterback.

“When you’ve got the shoulder pads on, you’re getting your hands inside. You can grab, you can kind of leverage yourself,” said tight end Michael Mayer, who plays a major role in pass protection. “I’m really excited to get full pads on and really see offense against defense. Let’s go. I think they’re going to throw the ball out there and let us play.”

But a reverse effect is possible, too. Putting on the pads might rev up the imposing defense even more, making the early training camp gulf between them and the offense even wider.

“I feel like it’s going to make it better for us,” cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. “A reason to put our hands on them. So, yeah, it’s going to be fun. Y’all will see.”

Someone needs to take charge

One way or another, the Raiders need their quarterbacks to step it up. They struggled to find a rhythm in the first three days, though the extensive work in the red zone on those days was designed to make things as tough as possible for the quarterbacks.

It was a far different situation Monday when the Raiders opened the entire field during 11-on-11 periods, forcing the defense to defend a far larger area. The additional space would presumably create more room for O’Connell and Minshew to operate instead of the tighter corners inside the 20-yard-line. But neither took advantage of the open space.

Part of the issue is the lack of time they have to throw, a by-product of an elite defensive line and a banged-up offensive line missing starting left tackle Kolton Miller and presumptive starting left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. Both have missed all of camp on the physically unable to perform list.

It’s not just the defensive line that has been disruptive. Linebackers Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane, cornerbacks Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett, and safeties Marcus Epps, Tre’von Moehrig and Isaiah Pola-Mao also have been exceptional.

Even when O’Connell and Minshew get time to throw, the tight coverage from the second and third levels of the defense makes for tight throwing windows.

“It’s one of the best defenses we’re going to see all year long,” Mayer said. “It’s a fast defense. It’s fun to go against, but it’s really hard to go against.”

It has made for a rough start for the offense as Pierce anxiously awaits for O’Connell or Minshew to distinguish himself.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.