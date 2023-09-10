90°F
Raiders News

Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback

September 10, 2023 - 12:04 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2023 - 12:17 pm
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Rookie Aidan O’Connell is inactive today for the Raiders but will serve as the club’s emergency quarterback. Under the NFL’s new rules, provided a team has two quarterbacks on its 47- or 48-player gameday roster, it can designate an emergency third quarterback who does not count against its roster.

O’Connell will serve that role today behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Brian Hoyer.

The other inactives today for the Raiders are defensive Chandler Jones, wide receiver Tre Tucker, linebacker Amari Burney, safety Christopher Smith and defensive tackle Nesta Jad Silvera.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) smiles during an NFL preseason football game ag ...
Raiders Q&A: Getting to know Marcus Peters
By / RJ

The Review-Journal sat down with Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters and learned that he’s a great swimmer who thinks he could have taken on Michael Phelps.

