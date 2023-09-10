Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell is among the Raiders’ inactives against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Rookie Aidan O’Connell is inactive today for the Raiders but will serve as the club’s emergency quarterback. Under the NFL’s new rules, provided a team has two quarterbacks on its 47- or 48-player gameday roster, it can designate an emergency third quarterback who does not count against its roster.

O’Connell will serve that role today behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Brian Hoyer.

The other inactives today for the Raiders are defensive Chandler Jones, wide receiver Tre Tucker, linebacker Amari Burney, safety Christopher Smith and defensive tackle Nesta Jad Silvera.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.