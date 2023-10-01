Aidan O’Connell, Raiders fall short in loss to Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell rallied the Raiders in the second half of his NFL debut, but fell short in a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
With first-and-goal at the Chargers 3 with less than three minutes remaining, O’Connell was intercepted by Asante Samuel, dooming the Raiders to their third loss in four games this season.
O’Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed the game with a concussion, and struggled through a first half during which he lost two fumbles that led to Chargers scores. He settled down in the second half and finished 24 of 39 for 238 yards. He also rushed for a 1-yard touchdown for the Raiders’ first score.
O’Connell was sacked seven times, six of them by former Raider Khalil Mack. The rookie also fumbled on the first play of the second half, but guard Dylan Parham recovered the ball.
After struggling in the first three games, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs broke out for 58 yards rushing and 81 yards on eight receptions. He rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game.
Quarterback Justin Herbert accounted for three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — for the Chargers (2-2).
The Raiders next will host the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football.”
