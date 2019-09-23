Ailing Raiders may add linebackers

Coach Jon Gruden said Monday the Raiders may have to bring in reinforcements after several linebackers were injured in Sunday’s loss.

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is tackled by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) during NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Napa, Calif. Both the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams held a joint practice before their upcoming preseason game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee (52) prepares to stretch during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders had a number of linebackers exit Sunday’s 34-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings due to injury, and on Monday coach Jon Gruden said the team may have to add reinforcements.

He said he and general manager Mike Mayock plan to bring in linebackers who may be available for a look this week.

Middle linebacker Vontaze Burfict left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury, but did return. Outside linebacker Marquel Lee, who started on Sunday, left with an ankle injury and did not return. And Nicholas Morrow, who replaced Lee, also injured an ankle on Sunday, playing just five defensive snaps.

Gruden said the club will monitor the health of its own players throughout the week when preparing to play the Indianapolis Colts. Still, when there are three injured players at a position with only five players on the active roster, Gruden admitted he’s a little concerned.

“You get worried when you have three of your linebackers come out of a game,” Gruden said. “But Mike Mayock and his staff are working hard to come up with a contingency plan if we need to find a linebacker.”

The Raiders do have linebacker Justin Phillips on their practice squad. A rookie undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, Phillips spent the offseason program and preseason with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Raiders at the start of the regular season. In four college seasons, Phillips recorded 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

External linebacker candidates could include Jason Cabinda, who is on the Lions’ practice squad after spending 2018 and the 2019 offseason with the Raiders. Free agent Brandon Marshall, a Las Vegas native, also spent the 2019 offseason and training camp with the club.

Offensive line health

After dealing with a sore knee in Week 3, right tackle Trent Brown is being evaluated for an ankle injury. Brown looked impacted by the injury during Sunday’s loss, exiting the game briefly in the fourth quarter before returning. He left the locker room postgame with a noticeable limp and a wrap on his right knee.

“Obviously he’s a big part of this team. We need him,” Gruden said. “But we don’t want to put anybody in danger.”

Right guard Gabe Jackson, however, is making more steady progress, according to Gruden. While Gruden said he doesn’t anticipate Jackson practicing this week, there’s a chance Jackson could practice during Week 5.

“He’s getting very close,” Gruden said.

Jackson injured his knee in early August during a joint training camp practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Warning signs?

Veteran linebacker Tahir Whitehead said following Sunday’s game that the Raiders have to hold one another accountable and make sure no one is comfortable after the 34-14 loss.

“If we don’t get this corrected, then it is going to be a long season,” Whitehead said. “We experienced a long season last year. I am not trying to go through the same thing and many others on this team will say the same thing.”

Asked about Whitehead’s comments on Monday, Gruden said he wasn’t going to get into the specifics of the issues.

“We had some breakdowns, no question. And you have breakdowns and penalties against good teams on the road, usually you lose the game, and that’s what happened,” Gruden said. “But in response to his questions, I’ll deal with him individually.”

Whitehead did seem optimistic that 2019 Raiders can right the ship, saying he hasn’t seen warning signs that the team is headed down the same path as in 2018.

“We are more of a close-knit team,” Whitehead said. “We just have to play a complete game from start to finish in all three phases. The moment we start doing that is when we will start playing the best football.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.