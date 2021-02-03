Al Davis documentary to air Thursday on ESPN

The film, “Al Davis vs. the NFL” gives football fans an intimate look at the feud between the Raiders’ former owner and former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Deepfake versions of former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle and former Raiders owner Al Davis meet in front of the Al Davis torch inside Allegiant Stadium. Courtesy NFL Films.

Get ready, Raiders fans. The franchise is going to be featured in prime time Thursday night.

ESPN is airing its newest 30 for 30, “Al Davis vs. the NFL” at 6 p.m., giving football aficionados an intimate look at Raiders’ history through the eyes of Davis, the Raiders former owner, and former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. The film details the legendary dispute between the two luminaries and the effect it had on the league at the time.

Director Ken Rodgers utilizes “deepfake” technology to resurrect Davis and Rozelle, allowing them to tell their sides of the story from the perspective of the present day. Las Vegas is prominently featured and serves as a metaphorical ending point for their feud, which they explain from inside Allegiant Stadium.

“It felt like the perfect time to feature not just the relationship between Al Davis and Pete Rozelle, but to capture a moment in time where that relationship is now over and finally put to bed,” said Rodgers, the vice president of NFL Films.

The film will also be available on ESPN+ immediately after its initial airing.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.