Al Davis torch ‘eternally’ lit at Raiders Henderson HQ

The Raiders took a moment Thursday night to mark the nine-year remembrance date of the passing of Raiders owner Al Davis Thursday, lighting the original torch created in his honor.

** FILE ** Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis watches his team before their AFC divisional playoff game against the New York Jets, in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2003. Owners Al Davis and Bud Adams share maverick roots in the upstart American Football League. Both are well-known eccentrics, both made controversial decisions to move their teams, and both prize the value of a dollar. On Sunday, their Raiders and Titans meet with the AFC title on the line. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ

The Raiders took a moment Thursday night to mark the nine-year anniversary of the death of team owner Al Davis by lighting the original torch created in his honor.

Owner Mark Davis, Al Davis’ son, chose Raiders President Marc Badain to light the torch that sits in front of the team’s headquarters in Henderson. Mark Davis chose Badain because he played a vital role in seeing Al Davis’ dream of building a stadium for the Silver and Black come to fruition.

“He was an icon, just a legend in the football world,” Badain told Raiders.com. “If you follow sports at all and certainly if you follow the NFL, you knew Al Davis.”

The torch was erected shortly after Al Davis passed away in 2011 at 82 and has seen a who’s who of Raider Nation light the flame ahead of Raiders’ home games in Oakland.

The tradition carries on at Allegiant Stadium, with a 93-foot-tall torch with a simulated flame located in the north end of the stadium. Al Davis’ wife, Carol Davis, was the first person to light the new torch in her late husband’s honor.

Badain was 12 years old and at a restaurant in Florida with his grandfather when he first met Al Davis, then worked his way up from intern to his current role as president in his 30 years with the club.

With his long history with the Raiders, Badain became emotional during the torch lighting ceremony.

“To be chosen was an honor I didn’t take lightly and something that I’ll remember the rest of my life,” Badain said.

The flame will stay lit at all times, representing an eternal flame burning in Davis’ honor.

As Al Davis famously said, “The fire that burns brightest in the Raiders organization is the will to win.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.