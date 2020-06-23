Al Davis torch from Oakland installed at Raiders Henderson HQ

The Al Davis Memorial Torch that stood at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum was installed Monday at the team’s headquarters in Henderson.

As the Raiders moved into their new Southern Nevada digs this week, the team brought an important piece of their past to help usher in their future.

The Al Davis Memorial Torch that stood at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum was installed Monday at the team’s headquarters in Henderson, according to Raiders’ President Marc Badain.

First installed in 2011 following the death of Al Davis, the late Raiders head coach, owner and father of current owner Mark Davis, the torch lighting ceremony was a popular pregame activity.

The first person to light the torch in 2011 was former Raiders coach and video game namesake John Madden. Since then other Raiders alumni, celebrities and fans would fire up the torch ahead of the Raiders kicking off their home games.

Former Raiders Pro Bowl defensive back Charles Woodson was the final person to light the torch in Oakland ahead of the Raiders final game at the Coliseum.

The Raiders will continue to honor Al Davis at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, with a new, 92-f0ot-tall torch located in the north end of the stadium.

The new torch is lauded as the largest 3D-printed object in the world and features an artificial flame, created with lighting and fog features.

