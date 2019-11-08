Alec Ingold adds to Raiders’ rookie scoring barrage

The fullback scored on his first reception of the season to give Oakland an NFL-high 12 touchdowns by first-year players.

Oakland Raiders running back Alec Ingold (45) runs toward the end zone to score past Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White, rear, and linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif.—Raiders fullback Alec Ingold took his first reception of the season nine yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Thursday night.

He is the fourth rookie to score a touchdown for Oakland this season.

First-year players have now accounted for 12 of the Raiders’ 23 offensive touchdowns, by far the most in the league.

The Redskins are second with six rookie scores.

Running back Josh Jacobs has half of the 12 touchdowns for the Raiders. Tight end Foster Moreau has three and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has scored twice.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.