Allegiant Stadium plans upgrades in 2023

Plans call for adding multiple club seating areas to the outside portions of the Modelo and Twitch lounges on the 100 level of the $2 billion facility.

Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Stadium Authority.)

Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Stadium Authority.)

Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Stadium Authority.)

Allegiant Stadium is set for another upgrade with new suites to be added this year.

Plans call for adding multiple club seating areas to the outside portions of the Modelo and Twitch lounges on the 100 level of the $2 billion facility. The spaces will run from between about the 10-yard line on the north and the 20-yard line to the south on the east and west facing sides of the stadium.

The contract valuation for the work is $6 million, according to Clark County records.

There will be multiple design concepts for the planned spaces, which will feature dedicated entry ways from both of the lounge spaces. Each space will feature sponsorship opportunities for the premium areas.

Completed in July 2020, Allegiant Stadium boasts 128 suites, 10 events spaces, including the field level Wynn Field Club located in the north end zone of the stadium, and 44 loge boxes with premium seating.

Plans call for the work to be completed this fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.