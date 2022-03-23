Allegiant Stadium tops fan survey for game-day experience

The “Voice of the Fan” is a survey conducted by the NFL, and the Raiders’ home stadium fared the best among the 30 league venues.

Raiders fans celebrate a late score over the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant Stadium was named the best NFL venue for game-day satisfaction in a national “Voice of the Fan” survey conducted by the league.

The Jan. 9 meeting between the Raiders and Chargers was the highest-rated game there, receiving a 94-percent overall satisfaction.

Last season was just the second for the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and the first with crowds. The 2020 season was played without spectators there because of COVID-19.

Fans also gave high marks to the stadium’s accessibility through the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. RTC provided bus service from five points in the valley on game days.

“Our mission has been to deliver the ultimate game day experience to our fans,” Raiders president Dan Ventrelle said in a statement. “We are proud that the fans agree we have delivered on that promise.”

