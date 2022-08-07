101°F
Raiders

Allegiant Stadium voted one of top stadiums in NFL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2022 - 5:51 pm
 
Fans listen to the singing of the national anthem before the start of a NFL preseason game betw ...
Fans listen to the singing of the national anthem before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The people have spoken.

The NFL on Fox asked football fans on Twitter to vote on the best NFL stadiums, and the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium has made the list.

Allegiant Stadium beats out Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, as the best stadium in the AFC West.

It’s no surprise that the Rams and Chargers’ $5 billion Sofi Stadium claimed the top spot for NFC West stadiums.

Here is the full list of top stadiums, as voted by fans:

— AFC North: M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens

— AFC East: Hard Rock Stadium, Dolphins

— AFC South: Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts

— AFC West: Allegiant Stadium, Raiders

— NFC North: U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings

— NFC East: AT&T Stadium, Cowboys

— NFC South: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Falcons

— NFC West: SoFi Stadium, Rams, Chargers

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Josh McDaniels pays homage to Cliff Branch with opening call
Josh McDaniels pays homage to Cliff Branch with opening call
2
Mark Davis turns Raiders' HQ into 'Cliff Branch Resort'
Mark Davis turns Raiders’ HQ into ‘Cliff Branch Resort’
3
Here's why Josh Jacobs played in Raiders' HOF game
Here’s why Josh Jacobs played in Raiders’ HOF game
4
Raiders games at Allegiant hottest ticket on secondary market
Raiders games at Allegiant hottest ticket on secondary market
5
Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan has deep roots in Las Vegas
Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan has deep roots in Las Vegas
