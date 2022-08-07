Allegiant Stadium voted one of top stadiums in NFL

The NFL on Fox asked football fans on Twitter to vote on the best NFL stadiums, and the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium has made the list.

Fans listen to the singing of the national anthem before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The people have spoken.

Allegiant Stadium beats out Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, as the best stadium in the AFC West.

It’s no surprise that the Rams and Chargers’ $5 billion Sofi Stadium claimed the top spot for NFC West stadiums.

We asked, you answered 🗣 Here are the best stadiums in each division, as voted on by NFLonFOX fans ‼️ pic.twitter.com/elsTsvuDRd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 5, 2022

Here is the full list of top stadiums, as voted by fans:

— AFC North: M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens

— AFC East: Hard Rock Stadium, Dolphins

— AFC South: Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts

— AFC West: Allegiant Stadium, Raiders

— NFC North: U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings

— NFC East: AT&T Stadium, Cowboys

— NFC South: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Falcons

— NFC West: SoFi Stadium, Rams, Chargers