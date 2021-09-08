Allegiant to unveil Raiders-themed plane in Las Vegas

The event is slated to have a Silver and Black feel to it as Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes are also scheduled to attend.

An exterior view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is slated for substantial completion on July 31. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Allegiant Air is set to unveil it’s latest sports-themed aircraft Wednesday, this time with a Raiders twist.

Allegiant chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo, Raiders President Dan Ventrelle and Clark County Department of Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis plan to speak during the Raiders’ plane debut news conference Wednesday morning at McCarran International Airport.

The event is slated to have a Silver and Black feel to it as Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes also are scheduled to attend.

Allegiant is a founding and naming rights partner of the Raiders and the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium. The airline debuted a Golden Knights-themed plane in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.