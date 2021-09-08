90°F
Raiders

Allegiant unveils Raiders-themed plane in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2021 - 7:34 am
 
Updated September 8, 2021 - 9:09 am
An exterior view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The stadium, hom ...
An exterior view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is slated for substantial completion on July 31. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Allegiant Air unveiled it’s latest sports-themed aircraft Wednesday, this time with a Raiders twist.

Allegiant chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo, Raiders President Dan Ventrelle and Clark County Department of Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis spoke during the Raiders’ plane debut news conference Wednesday morning at McCarran International Airport.

The event had a Silver and Black feel to it as Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes also attended.

Allegiant is a founding and naming rights partner of the Raiders and the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium. The airline debuted a Golden Knights-themed plane in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

