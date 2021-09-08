Allegiant unveils Raiders-themed plane in Las Vegas
The event had a Silver and Black feel to it as Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes also attended.
Allegiant Air unveiled it’s latest sports-themed aircraft Wednesday, this time with a Raiders twist.
Allegiant chief marketing officer Scott DeAngelo, Raiders President Dan Ventrelle and Clark County Department of Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis spoke during the Raiders’ plane debut news conference Wednesday morning at McCarran International Airport.
The event had a Silver and Black feel to it as Raiders alumni and the Raiderettes also attended.
Allegiant is a founding and naming rights partner of the Raiders and the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium. The airline debuted a Golden Knights-themed plane in 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.