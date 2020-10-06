America First Credit Union launches Raiders-branded debit card

Supporters of the Silver and Black can now show their Raiders fandom while making purchases with their debit card.

America First Credit Union unveiled its Raiders-themed debit card Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (America First Credit Union).

Supporters of the Silver and Black can now show their Raiders fandom while making purchases.

America First Credit Union unveiled its new Raiders-branded debit card Tuesday, as part of its partnership with the NFL franchise.

Only those with a checking account with America First can sign up for the card, which is predominantly black with the Raiders’ shield logo taking up much of the design.

“The Raiders’ partnership underscores our continued investment and interest in supporting the communities and sports fans we serve, which represents the ultimate personalized experience for our members,” AFCU President and CEO John B. Lund said in a statement. “AFCU’s comprehensive partnership with the Raiders is an extension of the Raider Nation.”

The credit union has locations mainly in Southern Nevada and Utah, with one location in Boise, Idaho.

America First’s multiyear partnership as the official credit union of the Raiders includes a charitable donation component and a program to support small-business owners.

The Raiders Small Business Showcase allows for a deserving small business with less than $10 million in annual revenue chosen from Nevada and Utah to receive a one-year, $100,000 sponsorship with the Raiders. That deal includes signage inside Allegiant Stadium, radio spots, digital advertising on the team website and app and 12 tickets to a home game.

Additionally, the First Down for the Hometown program will see $100 donated to the Raiders Foundation for each Raiders first down this season. Those funds are distributed to approved local charities at the end of each season. Through Week 4 of the NFL season, the Raiders have tallied 97 first downs.

“We are delighted to partner with America First Credit Union, which not only offers an outstanding portfolio of products, but also aligns with our commitment to the community,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a statement. “In addition, the branded design of the official Raiders debit card allows holders the opportunity to show their Silver & Black pride.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.