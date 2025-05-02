77°F
Another change made to Raiders’ front office personnel

Curtis Knox II served as the Raiders' personnel director last season. (Associated Press)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2025 - 9:29 am
 
Updated May 2, 2025 - 9:35 am

The remaking of the Raiders’ front office continues.

Curtis Knox, who has worked in the club’s scouting department for the past three years, is not being retained, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

Knox spent last season as the Raiders’ personnel coordinator.

Moving on from Knox is the latest in a series of changes made by new Raiders general manager John Spytek.

On Wednesday, the club made two significant additions to the front office, hiring assistant general manager Brian Stark and assistant college scouting director Johnathon Stigall.

Stark joins the Raiders after 13 years in the Broncos’ front office. He and Spytek overlapped in Denver for three seasons. Stark replaces Champ Kelly.

Stigall has spent 27 seasons in the NFL, including the past 11 with the Jets. He was a scout for the Browns when Spytek was the team’s director of college scouting.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

