Raiders

Another football all-star game comes to Las Vegas in February

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2021 - 8:43 am
 
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The East-West Shrine Bowl is coming to Allegiant Stadium as part of Pro Bowl week, a person with knowledge of the situation has confirmed.

The annual college football all-star game, which began in 1925, has been a long-time showcase for prospective NFL prospects. The NFL has agreed to partner with the game, which will be played Feb. 3 and televised on the NFL Network.

The Pro Bowl will be played next Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

