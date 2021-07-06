Another football all-star game comes to Las Vegas in February

The oldest college all-star football game is coming to Las Vegas as part of Pro Bowl week next February.

A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The East-West Shrine Bowl is coming to Allegiant Stadium as part of Pro Bowl week, a person with knowledge of the situation has confirmed.

The annual college football all-star game, which began in 1925, has been a long-time showcase for prospective NFL prospects. The NFL has agreed to partner with the game, which will be played Feb. 3 and televised on the NFL Network.

The Pro Bowl will be played next Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

