Another football all-star game comes to Las Vegas in February
The oldest college all-star football game is coming to Las Vegas as part of Pro Bowl week next February.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is coming to Allegiant Stadium as part of Pro Bowl week, a person with knowledge of the situation has confirmed.
The annual college football all-star game, which began in 1925, has been a long-time showcase for prospective NFL prospects. The NFL has agreed to partner with the game, which will be played Feb. 3 and televised on the NFL Network.
The Pro Bowl will be played next Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
