Another veteran wide receiver lands with Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2021 - 12:10 pm
 
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) runs a pass route against the Tennessee Titans ...
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) runs a pass route against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ravens defeat Titans 20-13. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

The Raiders signed Willie Snead, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, on Friday.

The 28-year-old will compete for playing time in a crowded wide receiver room that has added two new players over the last week.

Snead has worked out of the slot through his seven-year career with 275 catches for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.

His best years came from 2015-2016 with the New Orleans Saints when he had 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s been with the Ravens since 2018 and is coming off a 33-catch, 432-yard season with three touchdowns over 13 games.

Snead will join newcomer John Brown and holdovers Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones. Marcell Ateman and Keelan Doss also are in the mix.

The former Ball State standout was in Henderson to visit the Raiders on Friday, and the two sides quickly came to an agreement.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

