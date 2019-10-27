Antonio Brown accuses Raiders of using him for ‘Hard Knocks’ ratings

Antonio Brown accused the Raiders of using him for ratings on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and said he would not ever consider playing for the organization again in a series of tweets on Saturday.

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. Brown has asked the Oakland Raiders to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock. Brown put a post on his Instagram account early Saturday, Sept. 7 morning saying he's not made but wants the freedom to prove his skeptics wrong. The post ends with his request to be released.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Brown asked for and was granted his release on Sept. 7 after a string of incidents — most notably a heated argument at practice with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock over fines for conduct detrimental to the team. Those fines subsequently wiped out the $30 million in guaranteed money Brown was supposed to earn from signing a contract extension after the Raiders acquired from the Steelers for a pair of draft picks.

Brown was apparently set off by a tweet with a clip from “Hard Knocks” that showed him thanking Raiders coach Jon Gruden for standing by him through his foot injury and helmet issue during training camp.

In response to the clip, Brown posted, in part, “Used me for the HBO ratings then rip my guarantees! No way I play with scrubs on weak weak basis” — using the improper “week” before saying the Raiders had a “chicken plan” that was for shirts instead of football.

Used me for the HBO ratings then rip my guarantees! No way I play with scrubs on weak weak basis chicken plan was for shirts not 🏈 https://t.co/tFdNvuMbcA — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

A fan then sent Brown a tweet asking him to come back to the Raiders, to which Brown replied, “Not now not never.”

Not now not never https://t.co/eX0wcTHZ48 — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

Among the many tweets in the storm, Brown said he bought Raiders quarterback Derek Carr a Rolex watch — but added he should send it to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, presumably because he never caught a pass in a game from Carr.

He cool great person truly just wish he had more say so inregards of things but he didn’t want AB it’s a lot that comes with it ! I even bought em a Rolex wonder does he know what time it is he probably never put it on tell em send it to BRADY https://t.co/dXahnZ3LOZ — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

Brown is currently a free agent as the NFL continues to investigate allegations of sexual assault and witness intimidation. Brown was active for one game with the Patriots after the Raiders released him, and caught four passes for 56 yards with a touchdown.

