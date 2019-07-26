Antonio Brown arrives at Raiders camp in hot air balloon
Brown is known for arriving to training camps in extravagant ways and this year arrived in a hot air balloon.
If Antonio Brown’s arrival to Raiders training camp is any indication of what to expect from him this season, Raiders fans are in for a real treat.
“I thought it would be exciting to switch it up. Napa Valley is obviously known for the hot air balloons,” Brown said in a video the Raiders posted on Twitter.
Float like a butterfly, sting like AB.#RaiderNation X @AB84 pic.twitter.com/68X0EWlDRp
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) July 26, 2019
“This camp is so important for this team because, ya know, there’s a lot at stake. We kinda got to develop our identity. I think it all starts today,” Brown said. “Raider Nation, I’m here in Napa. It’s time to get to work, baby.
“Float like a butterfly, sting like AB.”
