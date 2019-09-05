Antonio Brown facing suspension from Raiders

Raiders planning on suspending Antonio Brown after heated exchange with GM Mike Mayock.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, center, holds his jersey beside coach Jon Gruden, left, and general manager Mike Mayock during an NFL football news conference Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders are planning on suspending star wide receiver Antonio Brown after a reported heated exchange with general manger Mike Mayock, according to a report by ESPN.

The suspension stems from Brown posting a letter on his Instagram story on Wednesday that documented team-imposed fines. The letter from Mayock regarded fines for missing mandatory team activities.

The letter said Brown was being fined $13,950 for missing a Raiders walk-through on Aug. 22. The letter also said Brown had previously been fined $40,000 for missing practice on Aug. 18. Brown’s absence from the Aug. 18 practice resulted in Mayock issuing an ultimatum to reporters during practice, saying it was time for Brown to be “all in or all out.”

Brown practiced on Wednesday, though he declined to speak to reporters after the session. Brown said he planned to talk after Thursday’s practice.

The Raiders will be on the field Thursday morning in preparation for their Monday Night Football season opener against the Denver Broncos.

