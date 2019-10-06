Antonio Brown files grievance against Raiders to recoup salary

Former Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has filed a grievance against the team to recoup the nearly $30 million in guarantees the Raiders voided prior to his release in early September.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) stands on the sidelines during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Former Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has filed a grievance against the team to recoup the nearly $30 million in guarantees the Raiders voided prior to his release in early September.

Brown also filed a grievance against the New England Patriots to recoup nearly $10 million in voided guarantees by the team he played one game for in 2019.

According to a report by NFL Network, Brown’s grievance against the Raiders will likely be heard in the spring and would include a challenge of the fines imposed by the team for disciplinary reasons. The Raiders fined Brown about $215,000 for missed practices and conduct detrimental to the team, which in turn voided the guarantees in Brown’s contract.

NFL Network also reported that Brown wants the salary from the week he requested to be released from the Raiders, $860,294, in addition to the $29 million in guaranteed money from 2019 and 2020 and the $1 million signing bonus that was divided into two workout bonuses.

The Raiders released Brown after he requested it through social media on Sept. 7. He posted a YouTube video showing himself celebrating the transaction, repeatedly exclaiming, “I’m free!”

Brown is an unsigned free agent after the Patriots released him on Sept. 20, as Brown became the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation that is still ongoing.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.