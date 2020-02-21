Antonio Brown grievance against Raiders to be heard in May, reports say

Troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to recoup $30 million in guarantees from his short-time employer

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown watches from the sidelines during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Brown, who was released by the Raiders last week and is now with the New England Patriots, has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Antonio Brown never played a down for the Raiders during his short time with the team last season. But his quest to recoup money from his former employer continues.

According to reports, a lost-wages grievance the troubled wide receiver filed against the Raiders will be heard by an independent arbitrator in May. At stake is the $30 million in guarantees Brown lost after a series of missed practices, fines and incidents that resulted in him asking for and being granted his release from the Raiders just before the start of the regular season.

A Raiders spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.

Brown’s short tenure with the Raiders was filled with drama and controversy throughout a tumultuous summer.

The veteran wide receiver, who the Raiders acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, missed significant time during training camp due to a helmet dispute he had with the NFL and a cryotherapy chamber mishap that left his feet frostbitten.

The unexcused missed time — Brown left training camp multiple times during his helmet grievance — resulted in multiple fines. Brown, angered by the discipline being levied, lashed out at general manager Mike Mayock during a well-publicized altercation.

He eventually apologized to the team shortly before the season opener and seemed on target to resume playing at some point, only to immediately ask for his release from the Raiders in an Instagram post upon learning he’d been fined $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team due to the Mayock incident. That penalty also resulted in the Raiders voiding nearly $30 million in guarantees that were to be paid in full after the 2020 season.

The Raiders obliged by releasing him.

Brown signed with the New England Patriots two days later, but his stay lasted less than two weeks before the Patriots released him amid sexual assault allegations.

