Antonio Brown joins Raiders for team meeting Monday

NAPA, Calif. — Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown was back for a team meeting on Monday morning, according to a team source, a day after Raiders general manager Mike Mayock issued an ultimatum for him to be “all in, or all out.”

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also made it clear Monday that he disagrees with Mayock’s assessment that all avenues of relief have been exhausted for Brown to potentially continue wearing his preferred helmet.

Brown and the Raiders were not available for comment on Monday.

The Raiders broke camp in Napa on Monday and will have a full practice at the team’s headquarters in Alameda, Calif. on Tuesday before traveling to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Wednesday for the team’s third preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Brown’s presence at the Monday meeting could be a sign that the wide receiver’s helmet issue is nearing its conclusion.

But we’ve seen similar signs before.

Brown was expected to practice on Sunday, following his participation in the Raiders’ Saturday walk-thru sessions. But when he didn’t, Mayock issued an impromptu statement in the middle of Sunday’s practice, saying Brown was not there because he was upset over the helmet issue.

Rosenhaus then appeared on WSVN in South Florida on Sunday night and ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday morning, saying he, Brown, and the organization are still looking to find a solution that works for everyone.

“We are working together,” Rosenhaus said. “We understand the club’s frustration. We understand that they want Antonio back. We get all of that. And everyone please understand that he wants to be there. It is difficult for him to practice, take hits, whatever, with a piece of equipment that he’s never used before. And so that’s why we’re trying to iron this out, so it can go smoothly the rest of the season. We’re looking for a permanent solution.”

Rosenhaus also noted he’d talked to Mayock multiple times on Sunday and the two men were on the same page.

Though Brown didn’t appear in last Thursday’s game, he did participate in pregame warmups — while wearing a helmet — prior to the club’s preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared to be sporting a different helmet than his preferred model.

Brown has been wearing a Schutt Air Advantage helmet throughout his career and lost a grievance last week to keep wearing it because it is more than 10 years old and is deemed unsafe. Brown found similar newer models of the helmet, but those apparently failed testing, as he retweeted a report from “Pro Football Talk” and said, in part, “Super Prejudice unbelievable!”

Rosenhaus said even though he keeps being told there are 2,000 players wearing approved helmets, “there are very few — if any — that have worn the same helmet their entire nine-year career.”

However, high-profile players such as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are among those who have recently had to change their helmets.

And Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Saturday that he made a change in anticipation of his previous headgear being discontinued.

“I was like, ‘Man, I don’t want to have to deal with that in the future,’ trying to find one, and things like that,” Carr said.

While Carr said his vision isn’t necessarily impacted by different types of helmets, he can understand how that would be different for receivers, including Brown.

That’s part of why Rosenhaus told ESPN that this is not a simple thing for the wide receiver.

“The helmet is the most important piece of equipment, and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career,” Rosenhaus said. “This is a major issue for him.”

With three weeks left until the Raiders begin the season against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, Brown’s helmet already is a major issue for the organization, too.

